From Iceland — Track Of The Day: "Salt Licorice" By Jónsi Feat. Robyn

Photo by A. Somers

Just a few days before the drop of his upcoming album ‘Shiver’, Jónsi is here with a new track, featuring the unrivalled Swedish pop icon Robyn. Talk about a dynamic duo.

The song, entitled ‘Salt Licorice’, is described by the two artists as an ode to “Scandinavian Pain.” Over a thumping ballroom-house beat, ‘Salt Licorice’ revels in the depths of darkness.

Produced by PC Music founder and Charli XCX musical director A. G. Cook, ‘Salt Licorice’ is an aggressive take on ballroom house, with a thumping beat contrasted by eerie vocals. Jónsi and Robyn share the sorrows of ageing, nostalgia and depression. The two artists’ ethereal qualities are all the more striking when combined with A. G. Cook’s synthetic experimentalism and the pink pop art visuals of the music video: the result is surreal and dreamlike yet sharply rhythmic.

“‘Salt Licorice’ is such a cute and perfect pop song,” said Robyn in a statement about the track. “It makes me want to dance violently and make out at the same time. It was a no-brainer to say yes to singing it with Jónsi. The pretty emails I get with a thousand emojis in them from him is a bonus that came with our collaboration as well!”

Jónsi’s upcoming album ‘Shiver’ will drop on October 2nd.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.