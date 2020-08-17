From Iceland — Track By Track: ‘My My’ By ROKKY

Photo by Xim Izquierdo

ROKKY first burst onto the scene in 2018 with her electro-pop banger “My Lips.” Now, she’s back with her long-awaited first EP. We sat down to talk with the Berlin-based chanteuse about it track by track.

My Lips

This song is the party starter and therefore rightfully so, the EP starter. Some people have asked me what exactly I’m referring to with “My Lips,” but I love a bit of mystery—it makes things more exciting, so I’d like to leave that open to interpretation. But one thing’s for sure, it’s sensual!

Somebody Else

The day I wrote this nugget, I realised I‘d been worrying too much about what other people thought of me. So I wrote it to remind myself that I am happy with who I am, I don’t have to act or dress according to what other people want, and I can be with whomever I want to be. I’m sure many people can relate to this.

Feel good about yourself and who you are. Don’t let other people get you down or tell you what to be or not to be—just love yourself!

Sunshine

“You’re my sunshine, everybody knows”—this is the EP’s other cutie. Most of us know that feeling of being completely infatuated with someone. They mean absolutely everything to you in that moment.

I spent a few months in France learning to surf a few summers ago. After only a month, I managed to somehow crack some ribs, which meant no more surfing. To say I was sad is an understatement, but it gave me more time to record music. I’d often played around with “Sunshine” on the guitar and even busked with it in the Berlin U-Bahn stations. It seemed to always make people smile, so while I was recording in France, I decided to try it out as an electronic song and there it was born! I returned to the exact same beautiful place to film the music video so I could capture some of the atmosphere that had helped create the song.

deux

I love French electronic music. The way they sing is so sexy and effortless. I had the language stuck in my head after staying there and so when I started improvising the lyrics and melody to this song, it simply came out best in French.

My Lover

“My Lover” is pure power. Having a lover isn’t always easy or simple— it can be confusing and messy, but it’s also a lot of fun and makes you smile. This song is all those things mashed together and blasted out all at once.

My My

My mum’s favourite. She’s been waiting for this one to be released and here it is, just in time for her birthday! “My My” is filled with empowering emotion that makes me close my eyes, clench my fists and wave my arms around. The song is slightly heartbreaking because there’s not always a happy ending to every love story and there’s a chance that the answer to your questions could actually end up hurting you. I think people can connect to this feeling and the chorus’ uncertain lyrics: “When you see me there, will you love me more?”

This song is packed with emotions and allows you to release them while you sing along as loud as you can.

