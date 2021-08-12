From Iceland — New In Town: Loo.Koo.Mas 

Published August 12, 2021

Art Bicnick

Sure, donuts are cool, but have you ever had loukoumas? These Greek “donuts”—more accurately described as fried dough, traditionally drizzled with honey, cinnamon and sesame seeds—are a lightly, crispy, airy treat that you can pick up at Loo.Koo.Mas, which just opened up on Laugavegur 30. Served with a homespun charm, loukoumas are fried to order, always fresh, and make for a great snack while enjoying some window shopping. We recommend the chocolate and cream topping—yum!

Photo by Art Bicnick

Check out Loo.Koo.Mas at Laugavegur 30. Follow their Facebook here.

Show Me More!