From Iceland — New In Town: Loo.Koo.Mas 

Sure, donuts are cool, but have you ever had loukoumas? These Greek “donuts”—more accurately described as fried dough, traditionally drizzled with honey, cinnamon and sesame seeds—are a lightly, crispy, airy treat that you can pick up at Loo.Koo.Mas, which just opened up on Laugavegur 30. Served with a homespun charm, loukoumas are fried to order, always fresh, and make for a great snack while enjoying some window shopping. We recommend the chocolate and cream topping—yum!

Check out Loo.Koo.Mas at Laugavegur 30. Follow their Facebook here.

