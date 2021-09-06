From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: 30 Artists And A Literary Love-In

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Grapevine Crew scoops the cream of next week’s art happenings and events, and invites you to lick the spoon.

30×30

September 4th-30th

Gallerý Port, Laugavegur 23b

Free admission

More information here

We can’t emphasize the brilliance of Gallerý Port enough. This artist-run gallery has quickly become one of the best in Iceland, so if you haven’t already been we strongly suggest that you pay them a visit.

30×30 is group exhibit of 30 artists exhibiting 30 works. Contributors range from heavyweight writer and visual artist Hallgrímur Helgason, to noted embroiderer Loji Höskuldsson; from visual art genius Þórdís Erla Zoëga, to legendary bohemian couple Hulda Hákon and Jón Óskar.

This exhibition is a truly unique opportunity to see the crème de la crème of Icelandic artists selected from across genre and generation, and will be the talk of the town this year.

Reykjavík International Literary Festival 2021

September 8th-11th

Various locations

Free admission

More information here

Do you feel like you’re not reading enough? Oh boy – do we have the event for you! The Reykjavík International Literary Festival showcases the best literature in Europe, and is crawling with bookworms, writers and even commissioning editors from publisher HarperCollins. This year will be nothing less than spectacular, involving writers from our first lady herself, Eliza Reid, to last year’s Nordic Council Literature prizewinner Monika Fagerholm. The festival has established itself as the most exciting literary event in Iceland. There’s a good chance you’ll not only meet your favourite Icelandic authors, but even have a beer with them while debating your postmodern take on Einar Áskell. And it’s not only fun, it’s free.

