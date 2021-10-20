Startup Iceland - how to build the future

Photo by Art Bicnick

What is the future of Iceland’s tech, economic and entrepreneurial sectors? What role does Iceland have to play in global development? Join host Bala Kamallakharan, founder of Startup Iceland, as he explores answers to these questions with some of the brightest minds working in Iceland today.

Helgi Hrafn Gunnarsson is a software developer, advisor to Space Iceland and a former parliamentarian. He was the member of the parliament who presented the motion to make Iceland join the European Space Agency so any Icelander could become an astronaut. We talk about the unique opportunities Iceland has in relation to space.

