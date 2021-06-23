From Iceland — Grapevine's 8th "Ask Me Anything" This Friday

Grapevine’s 8th “Ask Me Anything” This Friday

Grapevine’s 8th “Ask Me Anything” This Friday

Published June 23, 2021

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The eighth edition of the Reykjavík Grapevine’s “Ask Me Anything” will air live this Friday, June 25th, at 15:00.

Therein, editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine will answer any and all questions you may have about Iceland, Reykjavík, our publication, or even us personally.

If you have questions for our next AMA, you can send them to ama@grapevine.is. To participate in the Zoom call, join the High Five (With A Secret Handshake) or the Elbow Five club, which you can find here.

For an idea of how much fun these sessions are, check out our seventh episode!

We sincerely look forward to hearing from you, and to seeing you this Friday.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Podcast
Podcast
RVK Futurecast #8: Composting

RVK Futurecast #8: Composting

by

Podcast
Podcast
The Reykjavík Grapevine’s 7th “Ask Me Anything”

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s 7th “Ask Me Anything”

by

Podcast
Podcast
RVK Futurecast #7: Tool Library

RVK Futurecast #7: Tool Library

by

Podcast
Podcast
The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Sixth “Ask Me Anything”

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Sixth “Ask Me Anything”

by

Podcast
Podcast
Trans Icelandic Broad Cast #7: Protect Trans Kids

Trans Icelandic Broad Cast #7: Protect Trans Kids

by

Podcast
Podcast
RVK Futurecast #6: Kathryn Gunnarsson the CEO of Gecko

RVK Futurecast #6: Kathryn Gunnarsson the CEO of Gecko

by

Show Me More!