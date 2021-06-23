From Iceland — Grapevine's 8th "Ask Me Anything" This Friday

Photo by Art Bicnick

The eighth edition of the Reykjavík Grapevine’s “Ask Me Anything” will air live this Friday, June 25th, at 15:00.

Therein, editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine will answer any and all questions you may have about Iceland, Reykjavík, our publication, or even us personally.

If you have questions for our next AMA, you can send them to ama@grapevine.is. To participate in the Zoom call, join the High Five (With A Secret Handshake) or the Elbow Five club, which you can find here.

For an idea of how much fun these sessions are, check out our seventh episode!

We sincerely look forward to hearing from you, and to seeing you this Friday.

