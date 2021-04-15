From Iceland — Trans Icelandic Broad Cast #7: Protect Trans Kids

Photo by Art Bicnick

Trans children have been made a hot subject of discussion lately, especially in the UK and the US, where numerous state legislatures are trying to ban crucial health care for these young people. But what happens when a trans kid gets support? To explore that, news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine speaks with Marselín Guðmundsdóttir, who came out as trans while still in her teens.

In this video, she details how being a closeted trans child was a miserable experience that isolated her from others, and how receiving the support and resources she needed from friends and her parents alike has made her happier and more socially well-adjusted than she has ever been.

Watch here or in the banner video above.

