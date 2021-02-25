Startup Iceland - how to build the future


RVK Futurecast #6: Kathryn Gunnarsson the CEO of Gecko

Published February 25, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Kathryn Gunnarsson is the founder and CEO of Gecko, a Talent agency focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields in Iceland. There has been a great demand for experts in this field and a number of expatriates have moved to Iceland to work in these fields. We talk a lot about Future of Work, how to build diversity at work and how you build networks and networking platforms like Startup Iceland and other strategies that enable people to integrate and build their careers in Iceland.

Listen to our podcast on: Apple PodcastSpotifySoundCloudSticherTuneInGoogle Podcast.

Or watch on our YouTube channel

