Startup Iceland - how to build the future


RVK Futurecast #5: Thor Sigfusson, Iceland Ocean Cluster

Published January 22, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The host, Bala Kamallakharan talks to Thor Sigfusson, the founder of Iceland Ocean Cluster. Thor is a visionary, and one of the pioneers in the 100% utilisation of fish – or zero waste – in Iceland.
They talk about the circular economy, food waste, innovation in the seafood industry, how to utilise the network to help founders, funding, and how the next generation is taking on new challenges in this industry.

Listen to our podcast on: Apple PodcastSpotifySoundCloudSticherTuneInGoogle Podcast.

Or watch on our YouTube channel

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Podcast
Podcast
RVK Futurecast #4: David Gunnarsson, the CEO of Dohop

RVK Futurecast #4: David Gunnarsson, the CEO of Dohop

by

Podcast
Podcast
RVK Futurecast #3: A New Cloud-Native Massive Multiplayer

RVK Futurecast #3: A New Cloud-Native Massive Multiplayer

by

Podcast
Podcast
RVK Futurecast #2: Hjalmar Gislason, the Co-Founder and CEO of Grid

RVK Futurecast #2: Hjalmar Gislason, the Co-Founder and CEO of Grid

by

Podcast
Podcast
RVK Futurecast #01: Kevin Laws, CEO of AngelList

RVK Futurecast #01: Kevin Laws, CEO of AngelList

by

Podcast
Podcast
Trans Icelandic Broad Cast #6: What the H*ck Is A Trans Lesbian?

Trans Icelandic Broad Cast #6: What the H*ck Is A Trans Lesbian?

by and

Podcast
Podcast
Trans Icelandic Broad Cast #5 – Being Nonbinary

Trans Icelandic Broad Cast #5 – Being Nonbinary

by and

Show Me More!