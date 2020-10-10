Startup Iceland - how to build the future


RVK Futurecast #3: A New Cloud-Native Massive Multiplayer

Published October 10, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Kjartan has been part of the gaming industry in Iceland for as long as I can remember. He spoke in the first ever Startup Iceland in 2012 about CCP Games. Kjartan and 6 other co-founders, veteran developers from Iceland and Finland came together to form Mainframe games. They are creating a cloud-native Massive Multiplayer Online game, a vibrant world with new ways to engage and connect with our friends. It’s the game of a lifetime… We talk about his PhD in Chaos Physics, his passion for art (he is a very good artist) and advice for founders.

