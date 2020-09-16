Photo by Art Bicnick

In this episode we speak to Hjalmar Gislason, the Co-Founder and CEO of Grid. We talk about what Hjalli and his team are building with Grid, what inspired him to take on this massive project. Hjalli shares his journey of being a 5 time founder and how he has progressively learnt to build great teams and how Reykjavik is not such a bad place to start a technology company.

Listen to our podcast on: Apple Podcast — Spotify — SoundCloud — Sticher — TuneIn — Google Podcast — and YouTube.