Trans Icelandic Broad Cast #6: What the H*ck Is A Trans Lesbian?


Trans Icelandic Broad Cast #6: What the H*ck Is A Trans Lesbian?

Published August 10, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

We’re back at last! In this episode, Andie Sophia and her wife Ada talk about being a trans lesbian, or “transbian” (to some). They talk about media representation, stereotypes, triumphs, and much more! Give it a watch here, up top, or below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Grapevine Podcasts
Trans Icelandic Broad Cast #5 – Being Nonbinary

Trans Icelandic Broad Cast #5 – Being Nonbinary

by

Grapevine Podcasts
Love Ísland #7: Þorgerður María

Love Ísland #7: Þorgerður María

by

Grapevine Podcasts
Grapevine Podcasts: We’ve Got Issues! Hatari, Bíó Paradís, Immigration And More!

Grapevine Podcasts: We’ve Got Issues! Hatari, Bíó Paradís, Immigration And More!

by

Grapevine Podcasts
Love Island #6: Arnór Daði Gunnarsson

Love Island #6: Arnór Daði Gunnarsson

by

Grapevine Podcasts
Love Island #5: Laufey Haralds

Love Island #5: Laufey Haralds

by

Grapevine Podcasts
Trans Icelandic Broad Cast #4 – Trans Representation In Movies And TV

Trans Icelandic Broad Cast #4 – Trans Representation In Movies And TV

by

Show Me More!