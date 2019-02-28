Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Sushi - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Sushi Fish Market Aðalstræti 12

One of a handful of places serving fresh Icelandic wasabi—the others being ÓX and Grillmarket—Fish Market was also one of the first Icelandic restaurants to serve sushi. While the maki rolls are popular, we recommend the roe gunkan rolls—seaweed collared beauties generously topped with lightly cured fish eggs. The sashimi platter is an assortment of fresh seafood with a mound of crunchy wakame. Get a seat at the sushi bar, pair your food with the wasabi cocktail, and let Keto be damned. Runner-Up: Fiskfélagið Vesturgata 2a

Fish Company’s lunchtime-only sushi is perfect for crummy days when only an elegant meal will cure workday blues. FC cleverly packages our pet peeve—pylsu sushi (read below)—as a Lobster Maki Roll, with deep-fried langoustine insides, cuddling dates and peppers for a true Icelandic style sushi. Runner-Up: Sushi Social Þingholtsstræti 5

Sushi Social is a no-holds barred ode to the evolution of sushi on this island—aka ‘pylsu sushi.’ Embrace the joys of island sushi, and assuage any guilt via the cocktail menu. Check out the surf and turf rolls, and keep an eye out for their Tuna festival. Previous Winners 2016-8: Fish Market

2015: SuZushii

2014: Sushisamba



