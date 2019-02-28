Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Soup - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Soup Ramen Momo Tryggvagata 16 Likely the Northernmost Ramen joint, this family-run business is small in size, but delivers big on flavour. Reykjavík’s first Ramen bar has springy house-made organic noodles, and they’ve recently levelled up the broth. We’re suckers for their creamy Tantanmen—a deeply flavoured soup with Tonkotsu adding heft to the mellow sesame paste and hoisin-cooked pork. Add a drizzle of spicy chilli oil and you’ve got yourself the best bowl in town. There are six soups on the menu, including vegetarian options, and don’t miss out on their zingy dumplings or ‘Korean’ house-made tea with fermented lemons and ginger. Runner-Up: Hi Noodle Frakkastígur 9

Reykjavík’s newest ramen bar became an instant favourite for many. With a slow-cooked, temperature controlled broth, the chef—Chen—is aiming to consistently deliver his carefully designed recipes. The portions are a little modest: best order some dumplings on the side of your Dan Dan if you’ve a big appetite. Vegan option available. Runner-Up: Noodle Station Laugavegur 103

Before the ramen revolution of the two soup joints above, there was Noodle Station, serving vegetable, beef and chicken noodle soups with a pungent chilli-garlic aroma that floods the street outside. It’s a thoroughly Western take on noodle soup… but damn, it’s satisfying on a cold day or, especially, if you have a cold. Previous Winners 2018: Ramen Momo

