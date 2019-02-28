Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Pizza - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Pizza Flatey Grandagarður 11

A year after opening, Grandi’s Flatey easily stole the winner slot here. Along with their beloved leopard spotted Napoli-style pizzas, what has caught much fancy is the aptly named ‘Monday Margherita’ special, coming in at 1490 ISK; we are suckers for alliteration and good pies. Some things have changed lately—the house-made sourdough base seems to have been replaced by “generic pizza bottom” as our astute panel observed. Still, Flatey is uber popular with families big and small—the pizzas come quick, there’s a pizza to please everyone, and “customisations for picky palates” are done with a smile. Runner-Up: Eldofninn Efstaland 26

This out-of-the-way family-run pizzeria has a wood-fired oven, creating generously topped pies with a good crust. The panel pick is the egg pizza—jammy yolks on pizza is an underrated thing of beauty. While they seem to service half of Reykjavík with their deliveries, it’s also a cosy spot for a family dinner. Runner-Up: Hornið Hafnarstræti 15

With thin crust pizzas and a no-frills cosy flair in the decor, this is a local treasure. We swear by their Quattro Stagioni, but recently more Icelandic faves have joined the toppings list—smoked lamb or hangikjot, cream cheese, and—wait for it—bananas. Banana pizza meet pylsu sushi. Your culinary tour of Iceland is now complete. You’re welcome. Previous Winners 2018: Flatey

2017: Hornið

2014-6: Hverfisgata 12



