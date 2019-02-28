Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Indian - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-pleated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Indian Austur-Indíafjélagið Hverfisgata 56

A tried and tested local favourite, Austur-Indíafélagið has single-handedly steered an entire generation to embrace spices and curries. Their small curated menu reflects regional Indian cuisine and their no-nonsense attitude toward “uncompromising authenticity” brings a freshness most on display with dishes like the Adraki Chaamp—bone-in lamb grilled to smoky perfection, transporting one to the streets of India. Instead of ordering an entire curry, do like the Indians do and dine-in family style. The tandoori kulchas are perfect to mop up both curries and kebabs. Finish the meal off with some steamed rice and garlic-laced dal that alone warrants repeat visits. Runner-Up: Shalimar Austurstræti 4

Shalimar’s daily rotation of weeday thalis still have our hearts skipping a beat. A grilled-to-perfection tandoori chicken, alongside an assortment of vegetables and meat, naan and rice is a meal fit for a queen, and all her minions. Our panellist shares that “what most don’t know, is that their kheer—a slow cooked rice-pudding-like dessert—is an undiscovered gem.” Runner-Up: Hraðlestin Lækjargata 8

This small local chain has a few branches, but the mothership is the Lækjargata location, where you can sit in a calm environment and blast your face off with a rich, decadent, tasty vindaloo or a spot-on madras. Follow them on Instagram for Tuesday specials. Previous Winners 2016-8: Austur-Indíafjélagið

2014-5: Gandhi

2013: Austurlandahraðlestin



