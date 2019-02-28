Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Bakery - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Watching Iceland come into its own as a dining destination over the past five years has been a joy. The Icelandic restaurant scene is diversifying, and the definition of what may be deemed “Icelandic cuisine” is broadening and taking on new shapes. Thanks to this new-found culinary confidence—and the added footfall of tourism—this tiny scene is experiencing an unprecedented moment of opportunity. Whether it’s carefully-plated Sichuanese vegan dumplings or exploratory tasting menus at Nordic fine dining houses, the bandwagon has room for demanding diners. Our hand-picked panel of picky gourmands have sought out the very best of Reykjavík dining to help you navigate the gastronomic waters of the capital area. From budget bites to fanciful fare, we’ve got you covered.

Best Bakery Sandholt Laugavegur 36

No other country comes close to Iceland’s preferred ratio of bread surface to butter thickness. And marrying the two loves in loaves is local institution Sandholt. With their new expansion, the lines are bearable, drawing 101 rats back to this beloved bakery. Their signature sourdough continues to be the envy of open-crumb bakers while their mastery of buttery viennoiserie is unparalleled. Try their Danish topped with rhubarb, or the Escargot—a rolled pastry studded with raisins. Gourmet sandwiches to go will make any journey that much better and their house-made sodas are a treat. Runner-Up: Brauð & Co. Frakkastígur 16

This Danish style reluctant bakers bakery has been the talk of the town ever since they first opened their doors. An express speed expansion hasn’t been kind to their consistency, but thankfully, the dense rugbrauð—Danish-style bread—is stellar as always. Keep your eyes peeled for their ‘bolla.’ Runner-Up: Deig Workshop Tryggvagata 14

Newcomer Barring kleina and the odd US chain, we’ve been a doughnut starved nation. But thanks to Deig, fresh fried doughnuts are a reality. Should we gush about the custard filled creme brulee doughnut or cry for the now discontinued surmjölk and Cheerios doughnut? (Bring it back!) They make pretty good bagels too. Psst… they open at 7am. Previous Winners 2018: Joint: Sandholt / Brauð & Co

2013-7: Sandholt



