GrapeWaves 2K18 is GO! Win An Einstök x Grapevine Goodie Bag, Stuffed With Stuff!

Iceland Airwaves is one of our favourite times of the year—it’s more reliably fun than, for example, Icelandic summer. So, we at the Grapevine like to celebrate the festival in style—and you’re invited to join in.

First up, we’re giving away a hyper-special Einstök x Grapevine goodie bag on each day of Airwaves, in partnership with Iceland’s most famous craft brewery, Einstök. They’ll be filled with a different selection of cool stuff each day, including (of course) some Einstök beers and Grapevine merch; and special souvenirs like music from respected local record labels Smekkleysa, Bedroom Community, ALDA, FALK and Mengi; suitably warm attire from top local cloth- ing companies 66°NORTH and Farmer’s Market; a brunch for two at one of our favourite haunts; a trip for two to the Hydra Flotation Spa (pictured below); a ltd. edition bar of OmNom x JFDR matcha chocolate, and other special surprises.

All you have to do to win is hashtag your hilarious festival tweets and spectacular Instagrams with #GrapeWaves. We’ll sift through the entries and pick a daily winner, who can come by our office and pick up their prize. You can browse the #GrapeWaves hashtag to see what other people are doing, too—and to try and top them.

Secondly, we’ll be throwing an Airwaves warm-up party at Húrra on Nov. 1st. If the festival has started, as you read this? Well, you missed it. But you could still come to The Reykjavík Grapevine Stage at Þjóðleikhúsið on Nov. 8th to see Högni, Ólafur Arnalds, Bára Gísladóttir, Hugar and more.

Also, keep an eye on our Instagram and Twitter and follow us on Facebook to get the latest news. And be sure to check grapevine.is/airwaves for daily reviews and galleries.

#GrapeWaves 2K18 is GO!