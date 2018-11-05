Culture
Airwaves 2018
#GrapeWaves 2K18 is GO! Win An Einstök x Grapevine Goodie Bag, Stuffed With Stuff!

#GrapeWaves 2K18 is GO! Win An Einstök x Grapevine Goodie Bag, Stuffed With Stuff!

Words by
@brainlove

Published November 5, 2018

Iceland Airwaves is one of our favourite times of the year—it’s more reliably fun than, for example, Icelandic summer. So, we at the Grapevine like to celebrate the festival in style—and you’re invited to join in.

First up, we’re giving away a hyper-special Einstök x Grapevine goodie bag on each day of Airwaves, in partnership with Iceland’s most famous craft brewery, Einstök. They’ll be filled with a different selection of cool stuff each day, including (of course) some Einstök beers and Grapevine merch; and special souvenirs like music from respected local record labels Smekkleysa, Bedroom Community, ALDA, FALK and Mengi; suitably warm attire from top local cloth- ing companies 66°NORTH and Farmer’s Market; a brunch for two at one of our favourite haunts; a trip for two to the Hydra Flotation Spa (pictured below); a ltd. edition bar of OmNom x JFDR matcha chocolate, and other special surprises.

All you have to do to win is hashtag your hilarious festival tweets and spectacular Instagrams with #GrapeWaves. We’ll sift through the entries and pick a daily winner, who can come by our office and pick up their prize. You can browse the #GrapeWaves hashtag to see what other people are doing, too—and to try and top them.

Secondly, we’ll be throwing an Airwaves warm-up party at Húrra on Nov. 1st. If the festival has started, as you read this? Well, you missed it. But you could still come to The Reykjavík Grapevine Stage at Þjóðleikhúsið on Nov. 8th to see Högni, Ólafur Arnalds, Bára Gísladóttir, Hugar and more.

Also, keep an eye on our Instagram and Twitter and follow us on Facebook to get the latest news. And be sure to check grapevine.is/airwaves for daily reviews and galleries.

#GrapeWaves 2K18 is GO!

Latest

Culture
Airwaves 2018
Meet The Venues: Where You’ll Be Hanging Out At Iceland Airwaves 2018

Meet The Venues: Where You’ll Be Hanging Out At Iceland Airwaves 2018

by

Iceland Airwaves has taken many forms over its twenty years, from being a concert in an airport hangar, to a

Culture
Airwaves 2018
Ice Fights & Missed Flights: Airwaves Gutters & Strikes With Moshi Moshi

Ice Fights & Missed Flights: Airwaves Gutters & Strikes With Moshi Moshi

by

London record label moshi moshi has been involved with Iceland Airwaves for ten years, hosting a stage and bringing bands

Culture
Airwaves 2018
Iceland’s Prime Minister Makes Airwaves Playlist; Likes Björk, Rihanna and Milkywhale

Iceland’s Prime Minister Makes Airwaves Playlist; Likes Björk, Rihanna and Milkywhale

by

Iceland’s Prime Minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, has unveiled a Spotify playlist specially made to celebrate the Iceland Airwaves 20th anniversary edition.

Culture
Airwaves 2018
Airwaves Debutantes: What’s New And Who’s Who At Airwaves 2018 #3

Airwaves Debutantes: What’s New And Who’s Who At Airwaves 2018 #3

by , and

Welcome to part three of our Iceland Airwaves debutantes guide, where we introduce the freshest faces who are playing Airwaves

Culture
Airwaves 2018
Angelic Electronic: BRÍET’s Pop Is Personal, Catchy And Completely New

Angelic Electronic: BRÍET’s Pop Is Personal, Catchy And Completely New

by

At only 19-years-old, Bríet Elfar, aka BRÍET, has the composure of someone far older. When she speaks, the young musician

Culture
Airwaves 2018
Airwaves Tipsters 2018: Geoffrey Skywalker’s Newcomers & Wildcards

Airwaves Tipsters 2018: Geoffrey Skywalker’s Newcomers & Wildcards

by

A mogul sitting near the top of Partybær, Sticky Records, and Prikið—the beating heart of the local rap scene—Geoff has

Show Me More!