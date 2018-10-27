Culture
Iceland’s Prime Minister Makes Airwaves Playlist; Likes Björk, Rihanna and Milkywhale

Published October 27, 2018

Iceland’s Prime Minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, has unveiled a Spotify playlist specially made to celebrate the Iceland Airwaves 20th anniversary edition.

Her list includes everything from classic artists like Kate Bush and David Bowie, to current stars Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna, hits singles like “Back For Good” by UK Boy band Take That, and some Icelandic deep cuts like GusGus banger “Add This Song” (12″ version specified) and “Rhubarb Girl” by euro-pop dance-party duo Milkywhale, alongside tracks by Robyn, Kendrick Lamar, Logo Pedro, Prins Póló and GDRN.

There is, of course, a Björk track on there: Katrín opted for a safe choice in swooning 90s hit single “Play Dead.”

Politically astute listeners will wonder if the choice of David Bowie’s “This Is Not America” sends a political message. “Space Cowboy” by Jamiroquai, perhaps less so.

Of the festival itself, Katrín says: “Iceland Airwaves has for many years been a significant landmark in Iceland‘s cultural landscape and is a great platform for artists, not in the least up and coming artists. I have always loved the atmosphere in Reykjavík during the festival – it’s electric.”

Listen to the playlist here. Festival tickets are on sale now.

Airwaves Debutantes: What’s New And Who’s Who At Airwaves 2018 #3

Angelic Electronic: BRÍET’s Pop Is Personal, Catchy And Completely New

Airwaves Tipsters 2018: Geoffrey Skywalker’s Newcomers & Wildcards

Airwaves Tipsters 2018: Samantha Shay Recommends SiGRÚN, sóley, JFDR & More

All About The Music: KEXP’s 10 Years Of Airwaves Sessions Have Over 85m Views

Airwaves Debutantes: What’s New And Who’s Who At Airwaves 2018 #2

