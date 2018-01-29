Culture
News
Research Attempts To Find Reason Behind Icelanders’ Innovative Spirit

Research Attempts To Find Reason Behind Icelanders’ Innovative Spirit

Alice Demurtas
Words by
Photos by
Timothée Lambrecq
Julia Staples

Published January 29, 2018

According to a new research by the University of Kansas published in the magazine ‘Gifted and Talented International,’ Icelanders’ prolific creativity arises from their extensive educational curriculum as well as from social equality and the support for cultural innovation encouraged by public instutitions.

A creative hub

Iceland is seen worldwide as a hub for innovative projects that span from the arts to technology. Psychology Professor Barbara Kerr was interested in pinpointing physical, cultural, social or environmental reasons behind such a strong creative drive. Ultimately, the goal was to take note of the influencing factors and assess whether they could be implemented into the educational system in the United States.

Kerr, whose interest in Iceland sparked when her daughter moved here to study, interviewed 15 Icelandic individuals working in various creative fields. The interviewees seemed to reject the idea that Icelanders have special abilities or that the beauty of the surroundings had any influence on their creativity whatsoever.

School, family and society

Interviews named in fact first and foremost school curricula that integrated arts, crafts and technological innovation in their workload. Courses that teach how to make objects from scratch or that focus in producing arts, as well as playing instruments were a prominent factor. Furthermore, free play among younger children was considered crucial, as well as a bigger focus on individual skills rather than on taking exams.

Equality within the family and governmental policies that encourage creativity and innovation were also named by the interviewees.

What seemed to interest Bell the most, however, was the idea that Icelandic kids are given more freedom to try new things than the average American child. “A creative child is often seen as a problem in the US. But in Iceland it’s important to let the children be different,” Kerr explains. “Parents aren’t afraid of their children being different.”

Latest

Culture
News
A Note On Replication And Adaptation

A Note On Replication And Adaptation

by

Apparently there has been some controversy — and some misunderstanding — regarding my recent comment about certain Icelandic bands and

Culture
News
Damian From Fucked Up: ICELAND IS MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN CANADA, HYPE = TRUE

Damian From Fucked Up: ICELAND IS MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN CANADA, HYPE = TRUE

by

Sorry guys, our browser doesn’t support video uploads from phones. Odd to send you to a page like that. There

Culture
News
Oyama Shake Harpa, Plug Pulled Due To Volume

Oyama Shake Harpa, Plug Pulled Due To Volume

by

Emerging Icelandic shoegaze stars Oyama had to stop their performance in Harpa yesterday due to being too loud for the

Culture
News
Grapevine & Mál og Menning Present: Michael Azerrad In Conversation

Grapevine & Mál og Menning Present: Michael Azerrad In Conversation

by

Boy, have we got a treat for you music geeks this Airwaves! The one and only Michael Azerrad, author of the genre-defining, delightfully written rock history tome Our Band Could Be Your Life (and founder/Editor-in-Chief of sputnik music review site The Talkhouse) will appear in conversation about his works and illustrious career TODAY…

Culture
News
Killing Time For Rökkurró

Killing Time For Rökkurró

by

If you saw our interview with the newly reconstituted and rejuvenated Rökkurró the other day, you might be curious to

Culture
News
Mammút Announce Third Album

Mammút Announce Third Album

by

Mammút have announced that their long awaited third LP, “Komdu til mín svarta systir”, will get an Icelandic release on

Show Me More!