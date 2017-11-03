Squad Goals: Faces Of Airwaves, Pt 2

We’re four nights into Airwaves 2017! Here’s what our selection of party goers have to say for themselves so far.

Daniel Leebsenborn: “I enjoy Airwaves through my camera. There is always a bit of magic happening that I’m glad to capture.”

James Mabbett: Airwaves is… “an amazing opportunity to see how incredible the music scene can be.”

Ólafur Sverrir Traustason: Airwaves is… “the time when I feel my city is the coolest.”

Egill Ástráðsson: Airwaves is… “the time of the year when things that I think are cool are lifted up on light.”

Kararina: Airwaves is… “Feeling dead inside and outside from overworking but still being fulfilled by the music.”

Geoffrey Huntingdon: Airwaves is… “It’s art and craft.”

Vivien Nagy: Airwaves… “used to be the only time of the year where I could go to NASA.”

Guðni Th. Jóhannesson: “When it comes to Icelandic music, I can mention Skálmöld. They’re heavy metal and the good thing about them is that they use Icelandic and I think it is so important for us… Icelandic is spoken by some 300.000 people and this language will not survive unless it is used.”

Pierre Leck: Airwaves is… “Discovering Icelandic music; the hip hop scene.”

Tim (the photographer!): Airwaves is…”One of the times where I wish I had four versions of myself.”

Matt Gimble: Airwaves is… “Friends and more work.”

Reuben Fenemore: Airwaves is… “Drowning in some of the best music Iceland has to offer.”

Áslaug Magnúsdóttir: Airwaves is… “An organised chaos. You have just to ride the waves and see what happens.”

Blair Alexander Massie: Airwaves is… “Shit! Can I say new text? Something profound!”

