Squad Goals: Faces Of Iceland Airwaves

Iceland Airwaves 2017 is here! Our we caught up with some revellers in between shows and asked them what Airwaves means to them.

Nini & Jodi: “There is something about the closeness. The venues are packed and intimate; it’s more personal than any other festival.”

Tom Byrne: Airwaves is.. “The city waking up.”

Kolbrún Klara Gunnarsdóttir: Airwaves is… “Some brightness in the winter time.”

Alex Gonçalves: Airwaves is… “An extra shift!”

Þóra Sayaka: Airwaves is… “Like a community. Even if you don’t have a ticket, you are part of it. If you aren’t an artist you are still part of it as well, even people from Akureyri are also part of it now.”

Posted November 2, 2017