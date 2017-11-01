Airwaves Tipsters: Dr. Gunni

Musician, author, journalist and blogger Gunnar Hjálmarsson (AKA Dr. Gunni) is the ultimate Reykjavík tastemaker. A cultural historian of sorts, if there’s anyone whose Airwaves need-to-sees you can trust, it’s this scholar.
Pink Street Boys
The Pink Street Boys are one of the best bands in Iceland. Their new album is really good and seeing them live blows you away. I want to be blown away.
Joey Christ
Joey Christ is a rapper who delivers lots of pop hooks in a light and comic way. He’s playing on Wednesday at the Reykjavík Art Museum at 00:20.
Hatari
Hatari: Screaming and driving. Hate not love. They’re supposed to put on a show.
Cyber
Cyber makes experimental but easy-to-digest electronic hip hop. They recently put out a new album, ‘Horror’, that is really good.
Fever Dream
Like Cyber, Fever Dream (aka Vigdís Ósk Howser Harðardóttir) has her origins in Reykjavíkurdætur. Her first album ‘Nom De Guerre’ is a good one.
Grísalappalísa
Grísalappalísa is consistently great live. I’m really hoping their air some new songs this year.
GDJYB
GDJYB is a female math band from Hong Kong. They’ve got some good songs and are playing on Thursday at 00:30 at the Hard Rock Café.
Glintshake
This is a top thing to see. They’re like the Moscow version of Sonic Youth. They’re playing after me at 22:30 on Saturday at Gaukurinn.
Gurr
Gurr are some American girls playing music that wakes you up. Their show’ll be on Friday at 00:30 at Gaukurinn.
Songhoy Blues
This is some dance rock from Mali. I might actually “dance” here.
Read more Airwaves Tipsters here.
Posted November 1, 2017