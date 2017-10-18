What’s New & Who’s Who #5: Lo-fi, Rap, Jazz & More

Oh lord, the fun never ends: part five of our guide to the bands playing Airwaves for the first time in 2017.

Jana

An actress as well as a musician, Jana plays grown-up music with a jazz inflection and a torch-song voice. If you’re done with pounding techno and twinkling electronica, and you’re having a “Bitch, please” moment with Icelandic-language rap, you could happily reset your head here.

JóiPé X Króli

JóiPé and Króli are the refreshing response to that I-am-so-hardcore-and-cool rap the Icelandic scene has become inundated with. Their happy banger “B.O.B.A.” takes the bad-bitches idea and turns it on its head. Think a girlfriend who always screens your messages and makes you pay for everything. Fuck that shit.

Joey Christ

Joey Christ does everything from turnt bangers (‘Joey Cypher’) to laid-back autotune trap (‘Túristi’). His show is guaranteed to be one of the biggest rap nights of Airwaves, so if you want to see and be seen, pull out your coolest sneakers, don a Kappa tracksuit, and get drunk.

KÁ-AKÁ

KÁ-AKÁ provides exactly what the Icelandic music scene was missing: a new shades-wearing rapper who magically floats into space under a rainfall of tablets. Don’t be fooled: KÁ-AKÁ only takes cod liver oil pills. Life’s too short to forego a daily dose of vitamin D, after all.

Korter í flog

A hyper lo-fi post-punk/noise-rock trio, Korter í flog’s output to date illustrates an unsettling sound that bounces between in-the-red, thrashy punk music, and something reminiscent of creepy, out-of-tune, satanic post-rock lullabies.

See more new bands here.

Posted October 18, 2017