Airwaves Tipsters: Herra Hnetusmjör

Herra Hnetusmjör translates to “Mr. Peanut Butter,” but don’t worry, he’s been sporting it way before ‘Bojack Horseman’. This rapper is well known for having the fastest, hardest-spitting flow in the country, so if you’re looking for a technically skilled artist with a shit-tonne of bangers, don’t miss his show. We sat down with Herra Hnetusmjör himself to hear what acts he’s most excited to see at Airwaves.

Birnir

Birnir’s style is unfuckwithable. 90% of younger Icelandic rappers are trying to steal his sound now but there’s nothing like the original. Most of his stuff is produced by Young Nazareth so you can’t really go wrong there. Birnir is dropping his first mixtape soon and I look forward to hearing it live. KBE baby.

Fræbbblarnir

I haven’t really listened to them but I know they are a punk band from my town, Kópavogur and since rap is the modern punk I’m excited to watch them and see what I’ll look like in 30 years.

Flóni

Flóni is one of the most talented guys I know. He produces all of his stuff and is the first Icelander on that “emo rap” wave (Lil Uzi, XXX Tentacion, Lil Peep). His lyrics are full of honesty and self doubt. Flóni is one of the leaders of the new-new school. Get dat.

Aron Can

The starboy. Needs no introduction. If Icelandic hip hop will go global, Aron Can will take it there.

Emmsjé Gauti

Iceland’s biggest today. Emmsjé is one hard working dude and you can see for yourself why he’s a household name by seeing him live.

Posted October 2, 2017