What’s New & Who’s Who At Iceland Airwaves 2017, Part Two

Iceland Airwaves is an annual state-of-the-union for Icelandic music. As well as being a who’s-who of better-known acts, it’s also the place to find the best up-and-coming artists from all corners of the country’s thriving scene, from gothic pop to pounding techno, trashy rap, lo-fi, punk, folk, metal, drag and everything inbetween.

To help you navigate the line-up, here’s part one of our guide to the 48 new bands who’ll play Airwaves for the very first time in 2017.

Blissful

From the artist formerly known as Steed Lord (TAFKASL), Blissful is a new collaboration between Svala Kali and Einar Egils. The results to date are a slick, electronic soul-pop sound, as heard on their debut single “Elevate.”

Chase

Chase is seventeen-year-old producer and singer who recently put out a languid RnB-inflected house track called ‘Þekkir Þá.’ If you always find yourself wondering what those Ibiza-flavoured tracks playing in the kebab shop are, this is for you.

Cold

One of the founders of seminal Icelandic dance music collective Thulé Records, Cold sees Isar Logi Arnarsson reinventing himself once more with some chilly beats backed with minimal pulses, echoing stabs and synth washes.

DJ Egill Spegill

One of Reykjavík’s favourite DJs, Spegill knows all the tricks to keep his young crowd going until late at night with a mix of hip-hop and R&B. Shy crowds are not his favourite though, so let your hair down and don’t disappoint him.

DJ Snorri Ástráðs

Snorri Ástráðs is only 16 years old, but his hip hop, grime and trap-laden DJ sets won him a place on the Secret Solstice lineup earlier this year. Expect guest rappers, underage drinkers, and enough tracksuits to carpet Hallgrimskírkja.

Posted September 29, 2017