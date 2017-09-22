Airwaves Drops 2017 Schedule: Less Harpa, More Hard Rock

Iceland Airwaves have released the schedule for the 2017 edition of the festival.

The big news, venue-wise, is that Harpa plays a minimal role compared to recent years. A couple of new venues have surfaced to pick up the slack: namely, Hressó, Hverfisbarinn and the Hard Rock Café.

There are three special events that’ll require an extra ticket in 2017: Ásgeir and Fleet Foxes in Harpa’s Eldborg concert hall on the Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th respectively, and the Mumford & Sons gig at Valshöllin on Sunday 5th. Check out the Airwaves website for more details on how to grab your spot.

The Akureyri edition of Airwaves will be happening between the Hof concert hall, the Græni Hatturinn revue-style venue, and Posthúsbarinn.

You can view the whole schedule here. Tickets are on sale now.

Posted September 22, 2017