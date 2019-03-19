Eurovision Bondage Demons Hatari Now Have A Stitching Pattern - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Eurovision Bondage Demons Hatari Now Have A Stitching Pattern

Published March 19, 2019

Words by
@brainlove

Brainwashed Chomsky-chomping vampiric Eurovision leather-daddy trolls Hatari now have their own stitching pattern. It was made by Sigríður Jóhannsdóttir, a self professed fan of “music and yarn,” who posted the pattern publicly to Facebook, and offered to send a PDF to interested parties.

Her post says: “The Hatari sewing pattern is ready! For all kids, women and men. If anyone is interested in sewing this pattern, send us a message and we’ll send the pdf. By all means, change or add to the pattern; flames, disco balls, the Palestinian flag! The possibilities are endless. Share at will. PS: It is also possible to use the pattern for pearlering or making an artistic mosaic.”

So, you can now enjoy Eurovision, protest Israel, take down capitalism, and stitch Hatari in front of the TV, all at once. Dreams can indeed come true.

