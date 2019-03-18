Music News: Bræðslan Festival, Pussy Riot At Secret Solstice, Sólveig Matthildur - The Reykjavik Grapevine

The tiny rural music festival Bræðslan has announced the lineup for its 2019 edition. Located in the far-flung village of Bakkagerði in Borgarfjörður Eystri, it’s one of Iceland’s most remote music festivals—the town hit the news a few years ago when locals took it upon themselves to repair the potholed track that leads through the cliffs to get there. For those who make the journey, a fun time awaits: this year, AUÐUR and GDRN bring 101 to 720, accompanied by Dr. Spock, Jón Jónsson & Friðrik Dór, Jónas Sigurðsson, Söldógg, and Dúkkulísur. Tickets are 9,300 ISK. Get more info at braedslan.is.

The Secret Solstice festival—under new management this year—has announced a couple of international big hitters joining the 2019 festival lineup. Eternally cool hippie earth-mother mystic folk revolutionary art lady Patti Smith will dance barefoot on the big stage, along with unfortunately unavoidable pop act Black Eyed Peas. These two join trip-hop almost-weres Morcheeba, Russian riot grrrl activists Pussy Riot, techno legend Mr. G, American House DJ Kerri Chandler and US veteran DJ and producer MK. Tickets are on sale now.

<a href="http://solveigmatthildur.bandcamp.com/album/constantly-in-love" data-wpel-link="external" target="_blank" rel="external noopener noreferrer">Constantly In Love by Sólveig Matthildur</a>

One third of Kælan Mikla, Sólveig Matthildur has announced her second solo album. “Constantly In Love,” is due to be released byArtoffact on vinyl, CD and download on April 19th. The ten track release is the follow-up to her lauded debut, “Unexplained Miseries & The Acceptance Of Sorrow,” which won Sólveig a Grapevine Music Award in 2017. It’s her first album to be recorded in English, so now people outside Iceland can understand for the first time just how sad this music is.