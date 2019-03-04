Track By Track: ‘Celebs’ By Axis Dancehall - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Patrik Ontkovic

Imagine blasting an old school video game soundtrack in a dirty Berlin basement while having a realisation of your own mortality. Welcome to the genre bending ‘Celebs’ by Axis Dancehall, explained here in full by the band. If you like their vibe, you can learn more about them here.

<a href="http://post-dreifing.bandcamp.com/album/celebs-2" data-wpel-link="external" target="_blank" rel="external noopener noreferrer">Celebs by Axis Dancehall</a>

AXCELLENT

Isolation! Downtown swallowing you whole. The moment rises while the bass drum beats you to a pulp. Synths autotune and devolve. Kristbjörg, the voice of anxiety, looms over everything. Fun for the whole family.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it is a house in Florida.”

ORIGINALS

WE IS THE ORIGINALS! RUN THE TRACK!

FINISH LINE

There’s so much negativity today. Sometimes we need a pat on the back because we are but frail human beings. This song is about encouraging yourself and others to be better. It’s a bright future! We have light bulbs, the internet and Javascript. Everything is possible.

GAMECHANGER

Break out of the everyday loop with some inspiring words by the best preacher! We are constantly trying to change the game, the channel, frantically switching YouTube videos, unable to control the ADD tearing us apart. Maybe it’s time to dance and shout?

SPITT

Moments of aggression come at the weirdest points. Where does the need for loving to hate and hating to love come from? Are we incapable of finding the right people to spend our valuable time with or are we just bored?

TIME OF MY LIFE

This is the time of my life! I am the King of this world with my beautiful queen and she’d never leave me. And if she did, I’d just get a new one. I have been blessed by Dionysus and Narcissus! This world is mine!! I just hope I feel the same when I wake up tomorrow.

KYRIE ELEISON

Lord, have mercy upon us. For we do not know what we do… aside from when we know, then help us say ‘no.’ Even though we can go online and research what would be the ideal, we still don’t want to because it’s just too much. We only have so much passion in us and I need that for the next big news or football match.

BLESS 17

An ode to youth, life and death. From sweet sixteen to sour seventeen to all of a sudden umami eighteen, one birthday can change everything. Endless socially-accepted pressure is put on your fresh shoulders. Work, career, family, vacation, family vacation, golf fishing, artisan beer—being in is suddenly everything you ever wanted.

CHER

Angst! Angst about being loved, loving, not having that Mai Thai on that beach you saw on Instagram, not realising that love comes from within, but rather focusing on the eternal question: “Do you believe in life after love?”

LEGAL TONIC

The war on drugs has officially been won! We are safe, free from college drug lords making an extra buck killing our innocents. We can finally throw away the prescription medicines soothing our nerves, but it’s best to keep them in case those big-hooded gangsters escape prison. I’m so glad I’m not imprisoned. I can make my own choices. Poca Pola or Cepsi?

SRY

What makes a good night out? You already know all the people and you aren’t wearing the right clothes, but goddamnit, you just wanted to dance. All of a sudden, everybody forgets their burdens as the freshest tune ever is played by Deed Jay. It’s so good the bouncers start dancing.

DANCE WITH ME

We take the chance of dying to live our lives to the fullest. But there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it is a house in Florida.