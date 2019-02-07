Björk’s Most Elaborate Staged Concert Set To Premiere, New Director Announced - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Santiago Felipe

Björk will debut a new theatrical production in New York City this May. Entitled ‘Cornucopia,’ Björk has teamed up with visual artists and filmmakers for her “most elaborate stage concert yet,” the singer wrote on Twitter.

i am very excited to announce that i will be part of @theshedny opening season in manhattan next spring. this winter i will prepare my most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.

warmth, björk — björk (@bjork) November 12, 2018

The show is part of the inaugural season at The Shed, the new arts venue in New York City. The Shed’s vision of hosting diverse performing arts mediums matches Björk’s eclectic style that combines various genres. The concert will intertwine digital technology with acoustic musical arrangements.

New direction

A new addition to the ‘Cornucopia’ team was announced this week, with an Argentinian film director Lucrecia Martel replacing John Tiffany, a Tony winner for ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.’

“I have admired her work for a long time and cannot believe my blessing to have her here to complete this utopian world of ours in the shed,” Björk wrote on Twitter.

The tweet also hints at what might be in store for ‘Cornucopia’. In 2017 the singer released her ninth studio album ‘Utopia’. Although the singer didn’t clearly say whether the music from ‘Utopia’ will be played at ‘Cornucopia,’ fans of the album will be pleased to know that the production will feature Viibra, the Icelandic flute ensemble who performed on the album.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10am on February 20, starting any $50. A total of eight shows are scheduled, with a preview on May 6th.

Glitz & glam

In other Björk related news, the artist is nominated for a Grammy award for her latest album ‘Utopia.’ This is Björk’s fifteenth nomination. Catch the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 10th.

Also, a 1990 Icelandic film ‘The Juniper Tree’, in which Björk made her acting debut, is getting a re-release this Spring. The black and white film competed for the Grand Jury Prize at the 1990 Sundance Film Festival.

Read our last interview with Björk, entitled The Utopian, here.