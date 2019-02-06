Chillaxed Indie Hipster Mac DeMarco To Star At Airwaves 2019 - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Chillaxed Indie Hipster Mac DeMarco To Star At Airwaves 2019

Published February 6, 2019

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Wiki Commons

Airwaves 2019 is go!

After a broadly successful 2018 edition under new ownership, Iceland’s best music festival announced the first wave of acts for this year’s event today.

The biggest name is Mac DeMarco, a lo-fi indie eccentric and music media darling. Expect crowdsurfing, pint in hand, from Le Big Mac.

The other international names announced are Whitney, Shame, Anna of the North, Boy Azooga, Georgia, Alexandra Stréliski, The Howl & The Hum, Sons, Murkage Dave, Amanda Tenfjord, Pavvla and The Garrys. So, we have some research to do.

Icelandic announcements include Grapevine Music Award winner GDRN, tween-pop R’n’B starlet Aron Can, black metal stars Auðn, the taut six-pack of Auður, sexy disco beard-bear Berndsen, teen folkies Between Mountains, Eurovision wannabes Hatari, rancorous dude-rock band Une Misère, slick pop trio Vök, and Ceasetone, Elín Sif, Grísalappalísa, Hildur, IamHelgi, Matthildur, Moses Hightower, and Warmland.

Get your wristband secured now.

