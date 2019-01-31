Electric Dreams: Cross-Genre Electronica Duo ClubDub’s Refreshing Musical Menu - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Svanhildur Gréta

ClubDub are an intriguing duo whose star rose quickly last summer with the release of their first album “Juice Menu, Vol. 1”. Each song thereon is a refreshing beverage for listeners to enjoy. Get it?

Aron Kristinn Jónasson and Brynjar Barkarson’s music marries elements of hip hop and R’n’B with electro pop and trance sounds on hit tracks like ‘Clubbed Up’ and ‘C-3PO.’ Collaborations with Aron Can and Auður followed, and the duo have also cemented their live reputation by playing numerous concerts around Iceland.

Shifting gears

Aron and Brynjar met in high school and collaborated on humourous, often tongue-in-cheek, videos and songs at “12:00,” the school’s audiovisual club and comedy show. “We were lucky to get first hand experience of performing live, and our songs and videos became very popular,” Brynjar explains. “Now we focus on making music as ClubDub in collaboration with our beat-making brothers in Ra:tio.”

Twisted party-starters

“We’ve set out to fill a gap in the Icelandic party music scene,” says Aron. Their songs are aimed firmly at lighting up the dancefloor, with a faster BPM than many of their contemporaries. “We initially wanted to go in a rap and R’n’B direction,” says Aron. “But we decided in the studio to go for faster beats with more bass and clearer lyrics. We like to dance and party so it seems like the perfect fit for us.” Brynjar agrees: “Electronic music is the best! It hits you hard, and makes you dance and forget your worries.”

ClubDub have secured a slot at Sónar Reykjavík 2019 this coming April, with a number of things on their plate in the meantime. “In January we’re releasing a documentary about finding our place in the Icelandic music scene,” says Aron. “After that we’ll go into album mode.”

“Every day above ground is a great day, remember that!” concludes Brynjar.

