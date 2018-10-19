Culture
Music
The Rise Of ROKKY: A New Star Arrives

The Rise Of ROKKY: A New Star Arrives

Words by
Photos by
Mulan

Published October 19, 2018

Following the recent release of her debut single “My Lips,” Icelandic singer ROKKY took to the intimate attic stage of Dillon today, in the heart of Reykjavík, with a pop-up busking session. In the venue where she first started out, amidst the murmur of a supportive crowd, ROKKY opened her set with a smooth fingerpicking pattern as she jumped into a folk song, transporting her audience to the warmth of summertimes past with her gentle, husky voice.

“My Lips” is her debut single, but has already been broadcast nationwide on the radio. The song was also used by Espirit on their autumn line advertisement this year. She smiled as she sang an acoustic version of the electronic song to her cheerful guests.

Having lived in Berlin for the past five years, ROKKY now hopes to release a series of songs that will amount to an EP album in the coming year. In the studio, she’s pursuing electronic music, as she would like “people to dance with me.” If you have the chance, catch ROKKY in Dillon—the place she first performed—before she takes the world by storm.

Read more about Icelandic music here.

Latest

Culture
Music
Back to the Frou Frou-ture: Imogen Heap and Guy Sigsworth Reunite in Reykjavík

Back to the Frou Frou-ture: Imogen Heap and Guy Sigsworth Reunite in Reykjavík

by

In early October, the stars aligned to grace Reykjavík with a performance by the elusive electropop band Frou Frou. Composed

Culture
Music
Track by Track: Bistro Boy – Píanó í þokunni (‘Piano in the Fog’)

Track by Track: Bistro Boy – Píanó í þokunni (‘Piano in the Fog’)

by

Bistro Boy – ‘Píanó í Þokunni’  ‘Píanó í þokunni’ (‘Piano in the Fog’) is Bistro Boy’s third LP. The album is

Culture
Music
Music News: Airwaves Album Flood Begins, Icelander Wins Industry Award, Sónar First Lineup

Music News: Airwaves Album Flood Begins, Icelander Wins Industry Award, Sónar First Lineup

by

A host of Icelandic bands have announced new releases around the Airwaves festival. The long-dormant Benny Crespo’s Gang have announced

Culture
Music
Grapevine Playlist: Berndsen, GYDA, Vök, aYia, AAIIEENN, Jón Jónsson, Sólveig Matthildur & More

Grapevine Playlist: Berndsen, GYDA, Vök, aYia, AAIIEENN, Jón Jónsson, Sólveig Matthildur & More

by and

As Airwaves approaches, more and more new music starts to appear. Here are the tracks we’ve been enjoying… or, in

Culture
Music
Sónar Reykjavík 2019: Richie Hawtin, Jon Hopkins, Fatima Al Qadiri & More

Sónar Reykjavík 2019: Richie Hawtin, Jon Hopkins, Fatima Al Qadiri & More

by

The Sónar Reykjavík festival is an annual breath—nay, lungful—of fresh air for Icelandic music lovers. Joining the dots between the

Culture
Music
Electric Dreams: Artist & DJ Ása Kolla Starts The Dance

Electric Dreams: Artist & DJ Ása Kolla Starts The Dance

by

Ása Kolla is an up-and-coming DJ and student at The Reykjavík School of Visual Arts. “My studies there are very

Show Me More!