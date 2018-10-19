The Rise Of ROKKY: A New Star Arrives

Following the recent release of her debut single “My Lips,” Icelandic singer ROKKY took to the intimate attic stage of Dillon today, in the heart of Reykjavík, with a pop-up busking session. In the venue where she first started out, amidst the murmur of a supportive crowd, ROKKY opened her set with a smooth fingerpicking pattern as she jumped into a folk song, transporting her audience to the warmth of summertimes past with her gentle, husky voice.

“My Lips” is her debut single, but has already been broadcast nationwide on the radio. The song was also used by Espirit on their autumn line advertisement this year. She smiled as she sang an acoustic version of the electronic song to her cheerful guests.

Having lived in Berlin for the past five years, ROKKY now hopes to release a series of songs that will amount to an EP album in the coming year. In the studio, she’s pursuing electronic music, as she would like “people to dance with me.” If you have the chance, catch ROKKY in Dillon—the place she first performed—before she takes the world by storm.

