Sónar Reykjavík 2019: Richie Hawtin, Jon Hopkins, Fatima Al Qadiri & More

The Sónar Reykjavík festival is an annual breath—nay, lungful—of fresh air for Icelandic music lovers. Joining the dots between the thriving local scene and an eclectic international royalty of electronic music stars, it’s something to look forward to in the long winter.

The first lineup announcement for 2019 is stuffed with great news. Between April 25-27th, Harpa will be pulsing with the sound of the pioneering Richie Hawtin, the widescreen techno of Jon Hopkins, UK rapper Little Simz, and a host of local talents including acronymic talents GDRN and JFDR, seasoned DJ Margeir, spectral electronica trio aYia, and rising stars SiGRÚN and Sólveig Matthildur.

<a href="http://atamatan.bandcamp.com/album/s-lveig-matthildur-affliction-absolution">Sólveig Matthildur – Affliction/Absolution by Sólveig Matthildur</a>

The full announcement:

Richie Hawtin (CA)

Jon Hopkins (UK)

Little Simz (UK)

Objekt (DE)

JFDR

Fatima Al Qadiri Live (KW)

Yves Tumor (US)

aYia

ClubDub

Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones Live AV (CA-AT)

GDRN

Exos

Aïsha Devi (CH)

DJ Margeir

Sólveig Matthildur

Cherrie (SE)

kef LAVÍK

SiGRÚN

Allenheimer

Thorgerdur Johanna

Tickets are on sale now.