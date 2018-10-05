Sónar Reykjavík 2019: Richie Hawtin, Jon Hopkins, Fatima Al Qadiri & More

Published October 5, 2018
The Sónar Reykjavík festival is an annual breath—nay, lungful—of fresh air for Icelandic music lovers. Joining the dots between the thriving local scene and an eclectic international royalty of electronic music stars, it’s something to look forward to in the long winter.
The first lineup announcement for 2019 is stuffed with great news. Between April 25-27th, Harpa will be pulsing with the sound of the pioneering Richie Hawtin, the widescreen techno of Jon Hopkins, UK rapper Little Simz, and a host of local talents including acronymic talents GDRN and JFDR, seasoned DJ Margeir, spectral electronica trio aYia, and rising stars SiGRÚN and Sólveig Matthildur.
The full announcement:
Richie Hawtin (CA)
Jon Hopkins (UK)
Little Simz (UK)
Objekt (DE)
JFDR
Fatima Al Qadiri Live (KW)
Yves Tumor (US)
aYia
ClubDub
Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones Live AV (CA-AT)
GDRN
Exos
Aïsha Devi (CH)
DJ Margeir
Sólveig Matthildur
Cherrie (SE)
kef LAVÍK
SiGRÚN
Allenheimer
Thorgerdur Johanna
Tickets are on sale now.