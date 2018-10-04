Music News: Airwaves Complete Lineup, Hugar Sign With SONY, RVKDTR Are Winning

Iceland Airwaves has announced twenty more bands to complete the 20th anniversary edition of the festival, which will happen in Reykjavík between November 7-11th. From the U.K., The Rhythm Method join the bill, and in a nod to the anniversary, three bands who played the inaugural Airwaves—Toy Machine, Dead Sea Apple and Carpet—have reunited for the occasion. Rappers Alvia and Herra Hnetusmjör will play, as well as Cola Boyy (U.S.), Bodypaint, ClubDub, Dr. Spock, Fufanu, Gabríel, Grísalappalísa, Huginn, Klika, Mosi, Sylvia Erla and Sin Fang, Sóley & Örvar Smárason. Jade Bird has cancelled. Tickets are on sale now.

Atmospheric post-rock duo Hugar have announced a multi-album worldwide record deal with Sony USA. “Hugar is one of the most exciting young bands from Iceland where musical boundaries don’t exist,” says Per Hauber, Managing Director of Sony Masterworks International. “With their profound, broad musical background knowledge, Pétur and Bergur create a unique sound that will thrill a large audience far beyond any country or genre boundaries. We are very excited to start this long term partnership with Hugar.” New music is in the pipes for Autumn release and Hugar will play live at Airwaves in November.

Breakout Icelandic feminist rap collective Reykjavíkurdætur have been nominated for the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards, which secedes the European Border Breakers Awards (EBBA). This music prize is run by the European Commission and implemented by respected Eurosonic music industry festival, where the band have previously performed. The aim of the prize is to “celebrate new and upcoming artists from Europe and support them in order to help them develop and accelerate their international careers.” So we hope the prize is a nice amount, to help cover some expenses for the band’s many, many members. And that the new awards run with the acronym MMETA.