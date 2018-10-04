Culture
Music
Music News: Airwaves Complete Lineup, Hugar Sign With SONY, RVKDTR Are Winning

Music News: Airwaves Complete Lineup, Hugar Sign With SONY, RVKDTR Are Winning

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Snorri Björnsson

Published October 4, 2018

Iceland Airwaves has announced twenty more bands to complete the 20th anniversary edition of the festival, which will happen in Reykjavík between November 7-11th. From the U.K., The Rhythm Method join the bill, and in a nod to the anniversary, three bands who played the inaugural Airwaves—Toy Machine, Dead Sea Apple and Carpet—have reunited for the occasion. Rappers Alvia and Herra Hnetusmjör will play, as well as Cola Boyy (U.S.), Bodypaint, ClubDub, Dr. Spock, Fufanu, Gabríel, Grísalappalísa, Huginn, Klika, Mosi, Sylvia Erla and Sin Fang, Sóley & Örvar Smárason. Jade Bird has cancelled. Tickets are on sale now.

Atmospheric post-rock duo Hugar have announced a multi-album worldwide record deal with Sony USA. “Hugar is one of the most exciting young bands from Iceland where musical boundaries don’t exist,” says Per Hauber, Managing Director of Sony Masterworks International. “With their profound, broad musical background knowledge, Pétur and Bergur create a unique sound that will thrill a large audience far beyond any country or genre boundaries. We are very excited to start this long term partnership with Hugar.” New music is in the pipes for Autumn release and Hugar will play live at Airwaves in November.

Breakout Icelandic feminist rap collective Reykjavíkurdætur have been nominated for the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards, which secedes the European Border Breakers Awards (EBBA). This music prize is run by the European Commission and implemented by respected Eurosonic music industry festival, where the band have previously performed. The aim of the prize is to “celebrate new and upcoming artists from Europe and support them in order to help them develop and accelerate their international careers.” So we hope the prize is a nice amount, to help cover some expenses for the band’s many, many members. And that the new awards run with the acronym MMETA.

Latest

Culture
Music
All the Wild Feels: Skoffín Is A Musical Creature In 101’s Anarchic Scene

All the Wild Feels: Skoffín Is A Musical Creature In 101’s Anarchic Scene

by

Skoffín, an exciting band active in the post-dreifing collective, is a solo project by Jóhannes Bjarkason. His first EP ‘Í

Culture
Music
Logi 2.0: Iceland’s Music Mogul, Born Again

Logi 2.0: Iceland’s Music Mogul, Born Again

by

Logi Pedro Stefánsson’s studio, 101derland, is under renovation. Furniture is piled up in the corners. Loose electrical cords snake across

Culture
Music
This Year’s Must Hears: Our Tracks Of 2018, So Far, Part One

This Year’s Must Hears: Our Tracks Of 2018, So Far, Part One

by

As we drift into autumn and both Airwaves and the end of the year get closer on the horizon, we

Culture
Music
The Devil and the Fiddle, or: Spoken Word Classical Rocks

The Devil and the Fiddle, or: Spoken Word Classical Rocks

by

It just might be that spoken word backed by classical music could be the new rock. And not a moment

Culture
Music
Grapevine Playlist: ROKKY, RONNY, GusGus, Berndsen, Fufanu & More

Grapevine Playlist: ROKKY, RONNY, GusGus, Berndsen, Fufanu & More

by , and

Like thirty seven orcas breaching in unison under the swirling aurora at the exact moment that geysir goes off, here

Culture
Music
Legendary Polish Punk-Rock Band Kult To Perform In Reykjavík

Legendary Polish Punk-Rock Band Kult To Perform In Reykjavík

by

Poland’s number one rock band, Kult, will be performing at Harpa on September 30th. No members of the band have

Show Me More!