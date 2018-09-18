Airwaves Tipsters #2: Nostalgia, Memes & Melancholy With Cheryl K. Ang

Cheryl K. Ang works at the Iceland Music office, where part of her job is listening to tonnes of new Icelandic music on a daily basis, while munching down matcha Kit Kats. A panellist at our 2018 Grapevine Music Awards, she’s a source to be trusted. Here are her picks for the must-see acts at this year’s Iceland Airwaves festival.

Vök

These guys are so underrated. “Before” is one of those songs that you’ve almost certainly heard before but never knew the name of, and if you’re looking for feels, then Margrét’s gorgeously melancholy voice is all you really need.

Ólafur Arnalds

The best way I can think of to describe Ólafur Arnalds’ music is being hit with a heavy dose of nostalgia. Everything feels at once new but familiar, in a wonderfully comforting way. I’m so excited to see how his new album is going to sound in a live setting.

Hugar

These guys are on the up and up, with a new album due soon and some of the best atmospheric sounds out there. They have a great evocative cinematic sound that’s a real treat. It’s the the type of music that transports you elsewhere and makes you forget about time.

Aurora (NO)

There’s something magical about Aurora’s incredibly versatile, crystalline voice. It carries itself effortlessly from Oasis’ emotionally fragile ‘Half The World Away’ to the dance-pop ‘I Went Too Far’—the mix of folk and electronic elements is addictive, if nothing else. I can’t wait to see what else comes of her music.

Superorganism (UK)

If you ever wondered what memes would sound like in musical form, Superorganism is your answer. This band is the epitome of internet music, with band members creating diverse tunes from all over the world, with lyrics that sound like Juno’s flowing stream of consciousness. They’re impossible not to love.

Read more about Airwaves here. Tickets are on sale now.