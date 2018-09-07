Culture
Music
Electric Dreams: AAIIEENN’s Noise, Darkness & Electricity

Words by
Photos by
Juliette Rowland

Published September 7, 2018

Over the past few years Hallmar Gauti Halldórsson—better known as his alter ego AAIIEENN—has been experimenting with raw analogue synthesizer rhythms and noise. His playful techno and sombre ambient music has been released on his own label RIMAR Tracks and also, befittingly, by local DIY label FALK Records.

“I enjoy playing in complete darkness… even for a couple of people in someone’s bathroom.”

Hallmar—originally from Grundarfjörður—currently studies electronic engineering in a small town in South Germany. “Moving here gave me a sense of loneliness, which has leaked into my music,” he explains. “Also, I enjoy my studies and living here is cheap.”

Music is a fulfilling part of Hallmar’s life and his outlet for things that he considers interesting. “I always try to have my music setup close at hand,” he says. “Sometimes a specific mood hits me and I suddenly want to make music.”

Noisy to begin with

The way Hallmar was introduced to electronic music was through making harsh sounding noise in his teenage hardcore band Distill the World. “I received my first synthesizer when I was 18 and my focus went from being a guitarist and singer to making electronic music,” he explains, “starting with ambient and then minimal techno.”

Hallmar sometimes creates his own music devices. “I started out by making guitar pedals,” he says. “I’ve made a MIDI controller to use with my sampler and currently I’m designing a polyphonic synthesizer.”

Hello darkness, my old friend

AAIIEENN performs live in Reykjavík—usually supporting local rock band—as often as he can. Catch him on September 11th at Gaukurinn and the 12th at Húrra—and, possibly, in a WC near you. “I enjoy playing in complete darkness but I could be anywhere,” he says. “Even for a couple of people in someone’s bathroom.”

His debut LP ‘Spaces’ will be out September 14th digitally and on 12” record format on FALK Records. “On this album I used chords, which brings in a lot of life,” he explains. “I also made the album artwork, in collaboration with FALK’s designer Aldís Dagmar Erlingsdóttir Svarkur a.k.a. Skralldís.”

Follow AAIIEENN on Soundcloud and Facebook. Preorder his new album on Bandcamp. See him live on Sept. 11th at Gaukurinn, and on the 12th at Húrra.

