Airwaves Announcement: Fever Ray Cancels, Ásgeir & 100 Other Bands Added

Words by
@brainlove

Published August 29, 2018

Iceland Airwaves have released a huge new announcement about the 2018 edition of the festival.

News that will disappoint many is that Swedish headliner Fever Ray has cancelled all their remaining live dates this year, citing an ongoing anxiety and panic disorder. However, popular mom-core crooner Ásgeir has stepped into the fray. He will debut his forthcoming new album, slated for an early 2019 release, in Fríkirkjan.

Two label nights have been announced, to be hosted by long-time Airwaves collaborators Moshi Moshi and Bella Union. Both labels are all grown up, and will celebrate a joint 20th anniversary this year.

Other bands announced include psych-rock collective Flamingods, American acts Surf Gods and Anatomy of Frank, Belgian Eurovision star Blanche (remember “All alone in the danger zone?”), and Norwegian alt-pop songstress Aurora, amongst others.

Eye-catching names on the Icelandic side include aYia, Bagdad Brothers, Bára Gísladóttir, DJ Bervit, DJ flúgvel og geimskip, Gróa, JFDR, KRÍA, Lord Pusswhip, SiGRÚN, Sólstafir, Special K, and many more.

Tickets and travel packages are on sale now. See the full lineup here.

