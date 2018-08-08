Culture
Music
Grapevine Playlist: G Y D A, Vök, JFDR, Munstur, Grafík, Joey Christ & More

Grapevine Playlist: G Y D A, Vök, JFDR, Munstur, Grafík, Joey Christ & More

Christine Engel Snitkjær
Words by
and
Photos by
Hörður Sveinsson

Published August 8, 2018

Welcome to another rich and varied Grapevine Playlist, containing everything from the starry gentility of the acronymic G Y D A and JFDR to the objectifying clusterfuck of the latest big rap track. Enjoy!

G Y D A – Moonchild
If you’d seen the singularly talented Gyða Valtýsdóttir live in recent years, you’ll have heard this beautiful, ethereal track before and probably gotten it stuck in your head. The studio version is perfection; an album, “Evolution,” will follow in September on NYC label figureight. JR

Vök – Autopilot
Simmering pop band Vök return with a characteristically slick new single “Autopilot.” It presents an even more fleshed out, glossy, radio-friendly sound than we’ve heard from them previously. American readers can check them out first hand when they head on tour this autumn. JR

JFDR – White Sun Live (Part I: Strings)
Jófríður’s Ákadóttir’s Pascal Pinon and JFDR projects come together on “White Sun Live,” on which she combines songs from both bands in new arrangements. The first episode contains three Pascal Pinon songs with the addition of lush strings; a second will feature three JFDR songs, including a stunning new track called “My Work.” JR

Munstur – Sublime
In an absolutely audacious move, electronic pop band Munstur’s new video was uploaded to YouTube in phone-friendly vertical video. For the haters, this decision might be a deal-breaker, but the rest will no doubt get this laid back summer tune completely stuck in their head. JR

Grafík – Læt Mér Líða Vel
The legendary Icelandic band, Grafík, urge all listeners to feel good with this ‘80s vibe rock number. Put on the song and let nostalgia transport you to another world. CES

Floni, Birnir, Joey Christ – OMG
“Bitches vita alveg hver ég er, OMG. OMG. OMG woah.” The lyrics of Floni, Birnir, and Joey Christ’s new rap song say it all. Born into male white entitlement, these boys know how to make the girls swoon by fully objectifying them. The song is also an example of how you can have a full conversation using “OMG” with different intonations. CES

MIMRA – Sinking Island
Reminiscent of Agnes Obel’s “Riverside,” MIMRA’s new single “Sinking Island” draws listeners into an otherworldly, ethereal place where forests conceal hidden treasures and rivers run deep. CES


Latest

Culture
Music
Amanda Palmer Announces Surprise Ninja Gig Tomorrow At Iðnó

Amanda Palmer Announces Surprise Ninja Gig Tomorrow At Iðnó

by

Amanda Palmer, singer, pianist, songwriter, author, performance artist, mother, meditation-enthusiast, wife of Neil Gaiman, and so much more, will be

Culture
Music
The Grapevine Interns Present: The Official Summer 2018 Playlist

The Grapevine Interns Present: The Official Summer 2018 Playlist

by and

Even though this year, with its lack of warmth and sunshine, the Icelandic summer has been anything but summery, we,

Culture
Music
Premiere: Gyða Valtýsdóttir Becomes GYDA; Releases Beautiful “Moonchild” Video

Premiere: Gyða Valtýsdóttir Becomes GYDA; Releases Beautiful “Moonchild” Video

by

The Icelandic solo musician and master collaborator Gyða Valtýsdóttir, whose album of reworked classical compositions ‘Epicycle’ met with great acclaim

Culture
Music
Iceland Airwaves First Music Festival To Close Gender Gap

Iceland Airwaves First Music Festival To Close Gender Gap

by

In a year when Beyoncé was the third woman ever to headline Coachella, there is more good news concerning gender

Culture
Music
Christmas Ends And Monday Starts: The Post Performance Blues Band Give It All

Christmas Ends And Monday Starts: The Post Performance Blues Band Give It All

by

We all know the feeling. The moment you read the final word of an amazing book. The second your plane

Culture
Music
Music As Mirror: Futuregrapher On His Everyday Process, Collaboration And The Importance Of Releasing Music

Music As Mirror: Futuregrapher On His Everyday Process, Collaboration And The Importance Of Releasing Music

by

Árni Grétar is an Icelandic musician best known under the pseudonym Futuregrapher. He co-founded the Möller Records label and has

Show Me More!