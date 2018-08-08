Grapevine Playlist: G Y D A, Vök, JFDR, Munstur, Grafík, Joey Christ & More

Welcome to another rich and varied Grapevine Playlist, containing everything from the starry gentility of the acronymic G Y D A and JFDR to the objectifying clusterfuck of the latest big rap track. Enjoy!

G Y D A – Moonchild

If you’d seen the singularly talented Gyða Valtýsdóttir live in recent years, you’ll have heard this beautiful, ethereal track before and probably gotten it stuck in your head. The studio version is perfection; an album, “Evolution,” will follow in September on NYC label figureight. JR

Vök – Autopilot

Simmering pop band Vök return with a characteristically slick new single “Autopilot.” It presents an even more fleshed out, glossy, radio-friendly sound than we’ve heard from them previously. American readers can check them out first hand when they head on tour this autumn. JR

JFDR – White Sun Live (Part I: Strings)

Jófríður’s Ákadóttir’s Pascal Pinon and JFDR projects come together on “White Sun Live,” on which she combines songs from both bands in new arrangements. The first episode contains three Pascal Pinon songs with the addition of lush strings; a second will feature three JFDR songs, including a stunning new track called “My Work.” JR

Munstur – Sublime

In an absolutely audacious move, electronic pop band Munstur’s new video was uploaded to YouTube in phone-friendly vertical video. For the haters, this decision might be a deal-breaker, but the rest will no doubt get this laid back summer tune completely stuck in their head. JR

Grafík – Læt Mér Líða Vel

The legendary Icelandic band, Grafík, urge all listeners to feel good with this ‘80s vibe rock number. Put on the song and let nostalgia transport you to another world. CES

Floni, Birnir, Joey Christ – OMG

“Bitches vita alveg hver ég er, OMG. OMG. OMG woah.” The lyrics of Floni, Birnir, and Joey Christ’s new rap song say it all. Born into male white entitlement, these boys know how to make the girls swoon by fully objectifying them. The song is also an example of how you can have a full conversation using “OMG” with different intonations. CES

MIMRA – Sinking Island

Reminiscent of Agnes Obel’s “Riverside,” MIMRA’s new single “Sinking Island” draws listeners into an otherworldly, ethereal place where forests conceal hidden treasures and rivers run deep. CES