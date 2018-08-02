Culture
Music
Amanda Palmer Announces Surprise Ninja Gig Tomorrow At Iðnó

Amanda Palmer Announces Surprise Ninja Gig Tomorrow At Iðnó

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Wikimedia Commons

Published August 2, 2018

Amanda Palmer, singer, pianist, songwriter, author, performance artist, mother, meditation-enthusiast, wife of Neil Gaiman, and so much more, will be holding one of her famous Ninja Gigs tomorrow at Iðnó. If you’ve never heard of her Ninja Gigs, well it’s what it sounds like—a surprise, guerrilla, free gig, where Amanda often performs crazy numbers you’ve never seen before with special guests and much more.

The gig will be on Friday, August 3rd, a fact you can remember by listening to Amanda’s take on Rebecca Black’s iconic “Friday” from the point of view of a truck-stop hooker, which she performed at past Ninja Gigs.

The show is bound to be packed as there’s limited space and she’s Amanda Fucking Palmer so show up early. Strange clothing and drawn on eyebrows are highly recommended.

And don’t worry, you won’t need to operate any coins, boy, as the show is free admission. That said, she will be passing around a hat for Stígamót, which provides services for survivors of sexual assault and rape, so you should really plan on operating some coins, boy.

Once again, the show will be at IÐNÓ at 19:00. Check out the Facebook event here.

Latest

Culture
Music
The Grapevine Interns Present: The Official Summer 2018 Playlist

The Grapevine Interns Present: The Official Summer 2018 Playlist

by and

Even though this year, with its lack of warmth and sunshine, the Icelandic summer has been anything but summery, we,

Culture
Music
Premiere: Gyða Valtýsdóttir Becomes GYDA; Releases Beautiful “Moonchild” Video

Premiere: Gyða Valtýsdóttir Becomes GYDA; Releases Beautiful “Moonchild” Video

by

The Icelandic solo musician and master collaborator Gyða Valtýsdóttir, whose album of reworked classical compositions ‘Epicycle’ met with great acclaim

Culture
Music
Iceland Airwaves First Music Festival To Close Gender Gap

Iceland Airwaves First Music Festival To Close Gender Gap

by

In a year when Beyoncé was the third woman ever to headline Coachella, there is more good news concerning gender

Culture
Music
Christmas Ends And Monday Starts: The Post Performance Blues Band Give It All

Christmas Ends And Monday Starts: The Post Performance Blues Band Give It All

by

We all know the feeling. The moment you read the final word of an amazing book. The second your plane

Culture
Music
Music As Mirror: Futuregrapher On His Everyday Process, Collaboration And The Importance Of Releasing Music

Music As Mirror: Futuregrapher On His Everyday Process, Collaboration And The Importance Of Releasing Music

by

Árni Grétar is an Icelandic musician best known under the pseudonym Futuregrapher. He co-founded the Möller Records label and has

Culture
Music
A Deal With The Universe: Kristín Anna Navigates The Personal And The Professional

A Deal With The Universe: Kristín Anna Navigates The Personal And The Professional

by

A distinctly enigmatic character with a unique, ultra-high pitched voice, Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir has been a widely recognised figure in

Show Me More!