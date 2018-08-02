Amanda Palmer Announces Surprise Ninja Gig Tomorrow At Iðnó

Amanda Palmer, singer, pianist, songwriter, author, performance artist, mother, meditation-enthusiast, wife of Neil Gaiman, and so much more, will be holding one of her famous Ninja Gigs tomorrow at Iðnó. If you’ve never heard of her Ninja Gigs, well it’s what it sounds like—a surprise, guerrilla, free gig, where Amanda often performs crazy numbers you’ve never seen before with special guests and much more.

The gig will be on Friday, August 3rd, a fact you can remember by listening to Amanda’s take on Rebecca Black’s iconic “Friday” from the point of view of a truck-stop hooker, which she performed at past Ninja Gigs.

The show is bound to be packed as there’s limited space and she’s Amanda Fucking Palmer so show up early. Strange clothing and drawn on eyebrows are highly recommended.

And don’t worry, you won’t need to operate any coins, boy, as the show is free admission. That said, she will be passing around a hat for Stígamót, which provides services for survivors of sexual assault and rape, so you should really plan on operating some coins, boy.

Once again, the show will be at IÐNÓ at 19:00. Check out the Facebook event here.