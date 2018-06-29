Electric Dreams: Icelandic Electronic Label Sweaty Records Find The Same Wavelength

Sweaty Records is a record label run by a group of Icelandic musicians and DJs based mainly in Berlin and partly in Reykjavík. Þórður Kári—aka Kosmodod—is one of the label’s central figures, and his new single ‘Afterlife’ was released on the label earlier this month.

The people involved in Sweaty Records are a group of friends with a common goal. “We want to shed light on music that has been lurking in the shadows of the Reykjavík underground,” says Þórður, “and make it available to both and Icelandic and international audience. We’re all pretty much on the same musical wavelength, and we take care of things and make decisions as a collective.”

<a href="http://sweaty-records.bandcamp.com/album/va-001">VA_001 by sweaty records</a>

Your own hands

In 2013, Þórður and his friend Bjargmundur—also known as Volruptus—rented a studio together in Reykjavík. Along with their fellow electro-enthusiast Þóra Sayaka, they started collecting songs made by their friends and colleagues. “We were surrounded by all of this great music, but nobody knew what to do with it,” says Þórður. In his opinion, the electronic music scene in Iceland has always been very fruitful, but hasn’t gotten the attention and recognition it deserves. “We feel it’s our duty to introduce this stuff to the world. Sometimes you just have to take matters into your own hands.”

In May, Sweaty Records released Kuldaboli’s EP ‘Störukeppni við Guð’ (“A Staring Contest With God”, in English). It consists of three cosmic-themed electro songs that were released in memory of a friend. This summer, they’ll release a 12” compilation with five tracks that they feel are important right now. “They represent our current sound, and act as a taste of what’s yet to come,” says Þórður. Also in the works is a compilation, an EP by Kolbrún Klara, a vinyl release by ThizOne and a release from a new project called Polar Attraction.

Listen to Sweaty Records at sweaty-records.bandcamp.com.