Music News: Kælan Mikla, Innipúkinn, Mighty Bear

DIY goth-rock trio Kælan Mikla were recently invited to play at Robert Smith’s Meltdown festival at the Royal Festival Hall in London. It must have gone pretty well: soon after, they were announced to support The Cure at a one-off anniversary show on July 7th in London’s Hyde Park, alongside Interpol, Goldfrapp, Slowdive and Ride, amongst others.

They’ve also announced the vinyl release of their “long lost” album ‘Manadans’ on Artoffact Records. It’s available for pre-order now at kaelanmikla.bandcamp.com. Everything’s coming up Kælan.

The annual Innipúkinn festival, held on a weekend where people traditionally go out into the countryside en masse, has announced it’s 2018 lineup. So, once more, the wretched cabinless immigrant hordes, terminal 101 rats, and stay-at-home bedroom producers can come together at Húrra and Gaukurinn from August 3rd-5th to get drunk and watch bands instead of throwing a frisbee around in the moss and pretending it’s warm. Performers this year include GDRN, Geisha Cartel, GRL PWR, Hatari, JóiPé x Króli, Logi Pedro, Mugison, Prins Póló and more. Tickets are on sale now priced at 6990 ISK for the weekend, or 3,990 ISK for a day.

Mighty Bear, the bemasked musician with one high-heeled foot in Reykjavík’s drag scene and the other in the electronica underground, has dropped an EP entitled ‘Einn.’ It features four previously unreleased tracks that mix atmospheric synth soundscapes with anthemic melodies and deep, spacious production. It’s up on Spotify now—if you like what you hear, follow Mighty Bear on social media to get the full aesthetic.