Festival News: Airwaves, LungA, Eistnaflug Updates

Festival News: Airwaves, LungA, Eistnaflug Updates

Published April 9, 2018

Festival season is coming to Iceland, and new lineup information is creeping out day by day. Whether it’s the summer art party of LungA, the annual metal blowout of Eistnaflug, or the music-state-of-the-union of Iceland Airwaves, here’s what we know so far.

Iceland Airwaves
The first raft of names for the 2018 Iceland Airwaves Music Festival has recently been announced, with the biggest draw being Estonian “post-soviet rap” star and professional edgelord Tommy Ca$h, who went from sub-zero to anti-hero with his viral video for “Winaloto.” This year’s festival seems to turn the spotlight onto emerging international artists such as Girlhood (UK), Jade Bird (UK), Sassy 009 (NO) and Scarlet Pleasure (DK), but the announcement also includes Icelandic talents like Between Mountains, Agent Fresco, SYKUR and Úlfur Úlfur.

Eistnaflug
Located in the remote town of Neskaupstaður, as far away from Reykjavík as you can get, every year Eistnaflug attracts heaps of metal fans from all corners of the world. Their 2018 lineup, however, goes well beyond metal, including local punk sensations Hórmónar and Tappi Tíkarrass, alongside HATARI, GlerAkur and Sólstafir. International artists include so far Kreator (DE), Watain (SE), Anathema (UK), Batushka (PL) and Perturbator (FR).

LungA
With a series of interesting workshops, talks and spontaneous performances, Lunga is the Mecca of established and aspiring artists who wish to spend time away from the city in an environment that fosters creativity and paves the way to exciting collaborations. Held in the art capital of the East, Seyðisfjörður, on July 20th and 21st, Lunga’s lineup includes only Vök, RVKDTR, Princess Nokia and Alvia Islandia so far, but you can expect more in the near future. Stay tuned for more!

