Culture
Music
Grapevine Playlist: GKR, Sacha Bernardson, JFDR, aYia, Hildur & More

Grapevine Playlist: GKR, Sacha Bernardson, JFDR, aYia, Hildur & More

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
and
@maidofshade
Photos by
Hörður Sveinsson

Published March 30, 2018

From ambient soundscapes to aggressive metal to spacious electronica to a Frank Ocean cover, here are the latest juicy fruits to fall from the branches of the giant, mythical Icelandic music tree. It’s time for another Grapevine Playlist.

Sacha Bernardson – Heat Wave (Rockall Japanese Edition)
Reykjavík-based Belgian Sacha Bernardson released his ambitious new album ‘Rockall’ in 2017. An eclectic mixture of electronica and pop, it’s a thrilling and creative listen. A Japanese edition followed in 2018, and included this largely instrumental ambient gem, streaming now on his Soundcloud. JR

PASHN – Warnings
PASHN are Ása Bjartmarz and Ragnhildur Veigarsdóttir, a simmering R&B duo you might recognise from the cover of our 2017 Iceland Airwaves magazine. Their new track ‘Warnings’ picks up the pace with a pounding 4×4 house rhythm and an echoing, catchy chorus. JR

Une Misère – Wounds
Une Misère always brings something unexpected to their hardcore, which is one of the things that makes the band so compelling. ‘Wounds’ is no exception—without the traditional hardcore vocals, the track is pure black metal. It’s a combo you wouldn’t expect to work, but damn, it works. HJC

JFDR – White Ferrari
JFDR has an Enya-were-she-cool aura that vibes pretty well in this Frank Ocean cover. With her emotive voice left bare, the song pleads at the listener; this viscerality gives the song a deeper layer that feels more profound than the original. Sorry, Frank. HJC

aYia – Sparkle
Electronica trio aYia continue to develop a style that’s all their own, mixing slow, spacious, catchy compositions with a welcome sense of imagination and creativity. In “Sparkle,” with gothic synth sounds that flex and wobble throughout, the production really shines. JR

Hildur – Water
Pop princess Hildur goes pure emotional ballad here. It’s a pretty standard one but still undeniably affecting. Think a little bit Birdy, a little bit Celine, a little bit modern musical and a dash of Eurovision. If that’s your thing, you won’t be disappointed. HJC

GKR – Geimvera
“Geimvera” marks a new direction for rapper GKR. The song is trappier and more toned down than the manic bangers he’s well known for. So if you like your songs with a touch of autotune and 808, give it a click. HJC

Read more about Icelandic music here.

Latest

Culture
Music
Háskar: March 30th “Doomsday Festival” Approaches In Reykjavík

Háskar: March 30th “Doomsday Festival” Approaches In Reykjavík

by

An interesting event appeared on the Reykjavík radar this year. On March 30th at the Iðnó arts theatre, Svikamylla ehf.—the

Culture
Music
Iceland Airwaves ’18 Is ON! Viral Rapper Tommy Ca$h Heads Up First Wave

Iceland Airwaves ’18 Is ON! Viral Rapper Tommy Ca$h Heads Up First Wave

by

The Iceland Airwaves Music Festival, which was recently acquired by Icelandic music promotion company SENA Live, has announced the first

Culture
Music
Track by Track: Lord Pusswhip ‘Stationz ov the puss’ 

Track by Track: Lord Pusswhip ‘Stationz ov the puss’ 

by and

The works of rapper and producer Lord Pusswhip are best described as unpredictable. Over the years, his sound has meandered

Culture
Music
Sónar Saturday: Attack Of The Cucumber-Weilding B-Men

Sónar Saturday: Attack Of The Cucumber-Weilding B-Men

by

Saturday was Sónar’s finale, and Harpa filled up fast. The festival wheeled out a stellar array of forward-thinking experimental stars,

Culture
Music
In Photos: Inside Sónar Reykjavík’s Friday Night Blow-Out

In Photos: Inside Sónar Reykjavík’s Friday Night Blow-Out

by

As well as our intrepid review team, we had a photographer-at-large documenting the halls, corridors, sound booths and stages of

Culture
Music
Sónar Reykjavík Friday: Beats, Sexuality, Reggaetón, Jellyfish, Immense Bass

Sónar Reykjavík Friday: Beats, Sexuality, Reggaetón, Jellyfish, Immense Bass

by

After the opening night off-venue parties, Sónar Reykjavík kicked off last night at Harpa will the full festival programme. Here’s

Show Me More!