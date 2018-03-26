Culture
Music
Iceland Airwaves ’18 Is ON! Viral Rapper Tommy Ca$h Heads Up First Wave

Iceland Airwaves ’18 Is ON! Viral Rapper Tommy Ca$h Heads Up First Wave

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Tommy Ca$h Video Still

Published March 26, 2018

The Iceland Airwaves Music Festival, which was recently acquired by Icelandic music promotion company SENA Live, has announced the first raft of names for the 2018 event.

The biggest draw is Estonian “post-soviet rap” star and professional edgelord Tommy Ca$h, who went from sub-zero to anti-hero with his viral video for “Winaloto,” which currently has over 5,300,000 plays on YouTube. If you somehow haven’t seen it: brace yourself.

Also in the announcement are emerging international artists from seven other countries: Fontaines D.C. (IE), Girlhood (UK), Girl Ray (UK), Jade Bird (UK), Jockstrap (UK), Mavi Phoenix (AT), Naaz (NL), The Orielles (UK), Sassy 009 (NO), Scarlet Pleasure (DK), Soccer Mommy (USA) and Superorganism (UK).

The force is also strong with the Icelandic team. 2017 Músíktilraunir winners Between Mountains are playing, alongside Agent Fresco, Bríet, CYBER, Hugar, Júníus Meyvant, Kiriyama Family, Rythmatik, Snorri Helgason, SYKUR, Úlfur Úlfur, Una Stef, Valdimar, and Warmland.

Further announcements are promised soon, and tickets are on sale now.

Latest

Culture
Music
Háskar: March 30th “Doomsday Festival” Approaches In Reykjavík

Háskar: March 30th “Doomsday Festival” Approaches In Reykjavík

by

An interesting event appeared on the Reykjavík radar this year. On March 30th at the Iðnó arts theatre, Svikamylla ehf.—the

Culture
Music
Track by Track: Lord Pusswhip ‘Stationz ov the puss’ 

Track by Track: Lord Pusswhip ‘Stationz ov the puss’ 

by and

The works of rapper and producer Lord Pusswhip are best described as unpredictable. Over the years, his sound has meandered

Culture
Music
Sónar Saturday: Attack Of The Cucumber-Weilding B-Men

Sónar Saturday: Attack Of The Cucumber-Weilding B-Men

by

Saturday was Sónar’s finale, and Harpa filled up fast. The festival wheeled out a stellar array of forward-thinking experimental stars,

Culture
Music
In Photos: Inside Sónar Reykjavík’s Friday Night Blow-Out

In Photos: Inside Sónar Reykjavík’s Friday Night Blow-Out

by

As well as our intrepid review team, we had a photographer-at-large documenting the halls, corridors, sound booths and stages of

Culture
Music
Sónar Reykjavík Friday: Beats, Sexuality, Reggaetón, Jellyfish, Immense Bass

Sónar Reykjavík Friday: Beats, Sexuality, Reggaetón, Jellyfish, Immense Bass

by

After the opening night off-venue parties, Sónar Reykjavík kicked off last night at Harpa will the full festival programme. Here’s

Culture
Music
Sónar Warm Up: Atonal Noise, Berlin Electro & Proper Techno

Sónar Warm Up: Atonal Noise, Berlin Electro & Proper Techno

by and

Our writers went into the breach last night to check out the warm-up night for Sónar Reykjavík 2018. Here’s what

Show Me More!