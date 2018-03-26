Iceland Airwaves ’18 Is ON! Viral Rapper Tommy Ca$h Heads Up First Wave

The Iceland Airwaves Music Festival, which was recently acquired by Icelandic music promotion company SENA Live, has announced the first raft of names for the 2018 event.

The biggest draw is Estonian “post-soviet rap” star and professional edgelord Tommy Ca$h, who went from sub-zero to anti-hero with his viral video for “Winaloto,” which currently has over 5,300,000 plays on YouTube. If you somehow haven’t seen it: brace yourself.

Also in the announcement are emerging international artists from seven other countries: Fontaines D.C. (IE), Girlhood (UK), Girl Ray (UK), Jade Bird (UK), Jockstrap (UK), Mavi Phoenix (AT), Naaz (NL), The Orielles (UK), Sassy 009 (NO), Scarlet Pleasure (DK), Soccer Mommy (USA) and Superorganism (UK).

The force is also strong with the Icelandic team. 2017 Músíktilraunir winners Between Mountains are playing, alongside Agent Fresco, Bríet, CYBER, Hugar, Júníus Meyvant, Kiriyama Family, Rythmatik, Snorri Helgason, SYKUR, Úlfur Úlfur, Una Stef, Valdimar, and Warmland.

Further announcements are promised soon, and tickets are on sale now.