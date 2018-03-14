Culture
Music
Artist Playlist: Jónbjörn’s Ten Top Icelandic Cuts

Artist Playlist: Jónbjörn’s Ten Top Icelandic Cuts

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photos by
Viktor Birgisson & Nick Hanzo

Published March 14, 2018

Westfjords-born, Berlin-based DJ and producer Jónbjörn is one of the minds behind the Lagaffe Tales electronic music label. His solo work explores ‘90s IDM, acid breaks, and deep house. Having released on international labels like Neo Violence and D.K.O., his next release will come on Icelandic label FALK. We asked him to name his ten favourite Icelandic tracks.

Felix Leifur – Hampton
Straight outta Kópavogur! It’s amazing how much Felix Leifur has matured as a producer for the past two years, and he gets better with every release. The amazing ‘Hampton’ EP was released on vinyl on Frits Wentink’s label Bobby Donny last year, and it’s worth checking out.

Intr0beatz – Trees Breez
With Intr0beatz you never go wrong. A longtime hip-hop producer went housey on us, and he got the groove. House and old school hip-hop have a lot in common—sampling and chopping old disco/soul tracks is the foundation of both. So this came naturally for him.

Viktor Birgiss – Ljósaskipti
My good friend and Lagaffe Tales partner made this track in 2014, and it’s probably the most beautiful track he’s made. “Ljósaskipti” (“Twilight”) is a smooth, deep house track which has that super nice feel to it.

Moff & Tarkin – Mutual Distraction
Lagaffe Tales’ outpost in Vienna, Moff & Tarkin has been with my label since day one. This is from his four-track vinyl, ‘Big Mango Bangers’ (2016). It’s a dancefloor hit—in Moff we trust!

Davíð & Hjalti – Moods
This was the first vinyl on Lagaffe Tales. Davíð (Felix Leifur) & Hjalti’s ‘RVK Moods’ EP is our most successful release to date. They came out of nowhere. I’m hoping to see them collaborate again—it’s pure magic.

New Musik – Warp (ILO Edit)
ILO is a legend in the game, and this edit became an underground club hit around 2012. It was played everywhere around that time. It’s been in my bag for seven years now, and I still grab it. Keep an eye out for his upcoming EP on Lagaffe Tales.

Babel (Biogen) – Moment
Late Biogen has a softer side. Under the moniker Babel he made more melancholic stuff. I always get this feeling of both love and sadness when listening to this track. Such beautiful music. Thanks, Biogen.

Exos – Yellow Yard
Released on Æ Recordings (Thule Music) back in 2002. Exos is the main figure in Icelandic techno, and has been for around 20 years now. ‘Yellow Yard’ is a fast smooth dub techno track that never ceases to amaze me.

Yagya – Rigning Two
There’s no genre that best describes Icelandic winter than dub techno. Yagya’s ‘Rigning’ is one of my favourite Icelandic LPs. His sound has evolved a lot, so I’m pretty excited to catch his live set at Sónar Reykjavík this year.

GusGus – Believe (Live Version)
Where to begin? I think GusGus was—for many Icelanders—a gateway into the world of electronic music. I remember being amazed by the ‘Ladyshave’ video when I was ten years old. This live version of ‘Believe’ is mindblowing.

See Jónbjörn live on the Saturday of Sónar Reykjavík at 23:00. Follow him on Soundcloud here.

Latest

Culture
Music
Step Your Pusswhip Up: Lord Pusswhip On Trying To Be Somebody

Step Your Pusswhip Up: Lord Pusswhip On Trying To Be Somebody

by

Since his humble beginnings as DJ Pusswhip in 2012, Þórður Ingi Jónsson, aka Lord Pusswhip, has carved out a reputation

Culture
Music
Into The Groove And Back: SYKUR Sweeten Sónar Reykjavík

Into The Groove And Back: SYKUR Sweeten Sónar Reykjavík

by

Some people—the ones that have had a real impact on your life—never really leave you. It’s true of long gone

Culture
Music
TOKiMONSTA On Creativity, Travel, And Playing Sónar Reykjavík 2018

TOKiMONSTA On Creativity, Travel, And Playing Sónar Reykjavík 2018

by

Toki being the Korean word for “rabbit”—and monsta needing no translation—TOKiMONSTA is the project of Korean-American electronic musician Jennifer Lee.

Culture
Music
Sónar Reykjavík: The Electronic Extravaganza Begins Tomorrow

Sónar Reykjavík: The Electronic Extravaganza Begins Tomorrow

by

The time has finally come! Sónar Reykjavik will be held in Harpa this weekend, and we can’t contain our excitement.

Culture
Music
Riding The Waves: GusGus On Their New Music And New Dynamic

Riding The Waves: GusGus On Their New Music And New Dynamic

by

GusGus are a pioneering entity in Iceland’s electronic music scene that barely need an introduction. This band are well known

Culture
Music
Music News: ‘Vacuum’ Pop-Opera, Sólveig In Japan, Örvar Goes Solo

Music News: ‘Vacuum’ Pop-Opera, Sólveig In Japan, Örvar Goes Solo

by

A new collaborative music “pop-opera” called VACUUM has been announced, taking place April 12th at Tjarnabíó. Inspired by the vacuum

Show Me More!