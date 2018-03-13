Sónar Reykjavík: The Electronic Extravaganza Begins Tomorrow

The time has finally come! Sónar Reykjavik will be held in Harpa this weekend, and we can’t contain our excitement. After all, as one of our reporters wrote some weeks ago, “to Icelandic electronic music aficionados, the annual Sónar Reykjavík festival is something of a “techno Christmas.”

And just like actual Christmas, the festivities begin early. Single day tickets are still available online for both the 16th and the 17th, but you’ll also be able to get your full share of special opening parties to warm-up before the official electronic extravaganza begins. Start as early as tomorrow, with a performance by Iceland’s techno star Bjarki in the popular record store Lucky Records, and work your way through Thursday with an interesting array of events to choose from. Find the full schedule below.

Wednesday, March 14th

bbbbbbb recors showcase

Venue: Lucky Records

Timing: 16:00-18:30

Line-up: Bjarki / Volruptus / Lord Pusswhip / EOD

Access: FREE

Thursday, March 15th

Thule Records Showcase

Venue: Lucky Records

Timing: 17:00 – 19:00

Line-up: Cold / Waage / Nonnimal

Access: FREE

https://player.vimeo.com/video/217231725

FALK Records Night

Venue: Húrra

Timing: 19:30-01:00

Line-up: Varg (SE), Zíur (DE), IDK/IDA (DK/IS), Lord Pusswhip & Xarg

Access: 2.000 isk // FREE for Sónar Reykjavik wristband holders

Red Bull Music Academy Presents: Sónar Reykjavík Warm-Up

Venue: Old Nýló space, by KEX Hostel

Timing: 20:00-00:00

Line-up: TBA

Access: FREE

This year’s Sónar Reykjavík line-up includes both Icelandic and international artists of high calibre, such as legendary UK duo Underworld, R’n’B star TOKiMONSTA, Icelandic collective Reykjavíkurdætur, Australian Íslandsvinur Ben Frost and many more. Check out the must-see picks from the Grapevine music team here.

Read more about Sónar Reykjavík here. Find the full schedule and line-up here.