Secret Solstice Announces First Wave Of Artists For 2018 Festival

The Secret Solstice festival has unveiled the first names for the 2018 lineup. Taking place between 21-24th June, this year the festival will include performances by Stormzy—who cancelled an Airwaves show in 2016—plus Steve Aoki, Bonnie Tyler, and Death From Above.

The festival also draws heavily on the Icelandic scene, from heavyweights like Grapevine Music Awards winners Högni and JFDR to up ‘n’ comers like feminist punks Hórmónar, fierce metal band Une Misère, brooding pop trio Vök, and breakthrough rap duo Jóipé Og Króli.

All-girl party rock band Dream Wife join the lineup in the wake of their self-titled debut album, as well as rock bands Agent Fresco and Pink Street Boys. The Icelandic hip hop scene will be present in force, including performances by Úlfur Úlfur and GKR.

There are some headliners still to be announced. Check out the full lineup announcement at secretsolstice.is.