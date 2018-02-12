Culture
Music
Secret Solstice Announces First Wave Of Artists For 2018 Festival

Secret Solstice Announces First Wave Of Artists For 2018 Festival

Continued below.
Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Magnús Andersen

Published February 12, 2018

The Secret Solstice festival has unveiled the first names for the 2018 lineup. Taking place between 21-24th June, this year the festival will include performances by Stormzy—who cancelled an Airwaves show in 2016—plus Steve Aoki, Bonnie Tyler, and Death From Above.

The festival also draws heavily on the Icelandic scene, from heavyweights like Grapevine Music Awards winners Högni and JFDR to up ‘n’ comers like feminist punks Hórmónar, fierce metal band Une Misère, brooding pop trio Vök, and breakthrough rap duo Jóipé Og Króli.

All-girl party rock band Dream Wife join the lineup in the wake of their self-titled debut album, as well as rock bands Agent Fresco and Pink Street Boys. The Icelandic hip hop scene will be present in force, including performances by Úlfur Úlfur and GKR.

There are some headliners still to be announced. Check out the full lineup announcement at secretsolstice.is.

Latest

Culture
Music
Track by Track: ‘Nexion’ by Nexion

Track by Track: ‘Nexion’ by Nexion

by

Nexion burst onto the scene as a genre-bending black metal project known for their churning, caustic soundscapes, occult themes and

Culture
Music
The Saga Of Mammút: Fifteen Years In, And Stronger Than Ever

The Saga Of Mammút: Fifteen Years In, And Stronger Than Ever

by

Mammút glance at each other in surprise, in a rare moment of silence. 2018 marks their 15th anniversary of being

Culture
Music
Músíktilraunir Winners Between Mountains Unveil Spectacular Debut Video

Músíktilraunir Winners Between Mountains Unveil Spectacular Debut Video

by

Between Mountains have unveiled a spectacular music video about a dystopian world where the colourful people have taken over the

Culture
Music
Björk To Play Primavera Sound 2018; Six Other International Dates Announced

Björk To Play Primavera Sound 2018; Six Other International Dates Announced

by

Björk has been unveiled as one of the headliners of the 2018 Primavera festival, where she’ll play alongside Nick Cave

Culture
Music
Music News: Sónar Powers Up, GusGus Return, Vök Tour, Björk BRIT-nomination

Music News: Sónar Powers Up, GusGus Return, Vök Tour, Björk BRIT-nomination

by

Sónar Reykjavík, which takes place March 16-17th, has added a raft of new names to the 2018 lineup. Iconic UK

Culture
Music
Grapevine Playlist: Kira Kira, Rex Pistols, Dream Wife & More

Grapevine Playlist: Kira Kira, Rex Pistols, Dream Wife & More

by

2018 is a real thing that is happening to us all. Musicians included. Here are some of the latest and

Show Me More!