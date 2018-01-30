Culture
Music
Björk To Play Primavera Sound 2018; Six Other International Dates Announced

Published January 30, 2018

Björk has been unveiled as one of the headliners of the 2018 Primavera festival, where she’ll play alongside Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The National, Lorde, A$AP Rocky, and fellow Icelander Jóhann Jóhannson.

It’s the latest in a stream of 2018 live announcements, so if you want to hear some utopian sounds in 2018, here’s Björk’s current live schedule.

May 27th: All Point East Festival, London, UK
May 31st: Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain
June 3rd: We Love Green, Paris, France
June 7th: Northside Festival, Aarhus, Denmark
July 7th: The Eden Sessions, UK
August 18th: Paredes de Coura, Portugal
August 25th: Dalhalla, Rättvik, Sweden

Read our in-depth interview with Björk—on love, loss, moving on, and the future—here.

