Björk To Play Primavera Sound 2018; Six Other International Dates Announced

Björk has been unveiled as one of the headliners of the 2018 Primavera festival, where she’ll play alongside Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The National, Lorde, A$AP Rocky, and fellow Icelander Jóhann Jóhannson.

It’s the latest in a stream of 2018 live announcements, so if you want to hear some utopian sounds in 2018, here’s Björk’s current live schedule.

May 27th: All Point East Festival, London, UK

May 31st: Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

June 3rd: We Love Green, Paris, France

June 7th: Northside Festival, Aarhus, Denmark

July 7th: The Eden Sessions, UK

August 18th: Paredes de Coura, Portugal

August 25th: Dalhalla, Rättvik, Sweden

Read our in-depth interview with Björk—on love, loss, moving on, and the future—here.